City keeper pens new deal

Published: 5:07 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 5:26 PM December 21, 2020

Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken has penned a new deal at the club, extending his contract until July 2022.

The Scottish youth international has been a regular in the U23s this season after a year out with a back injury and has been rewarded for his positive form with a new deal at the club. McCracken has played eight times for City's youth side in the Premier League 2, conceding 11 goals.

The former Hamilton trainee has played a significant role in the positive defensive form in the league this season. McCracken is the half-brother to former F1 driver Paul Di Resta, someone who helped him get through his injury to bounce back at City.

McCracken signed for the Canaries in 2016, and has progressed through the ranks and was seen warming up with Michael McGovern and Daniel Bardan ahead of the Canaries Championship fixture with Cardiff City on Saturday.

“It feels good to get it done and I’m looking forward to cracking on," the 20-year-old told the club's official channels.

“I’ve been at the club now for four years and I’ve developed as a person and a player, so it’s been good progress. Hopefully, there’s more to come.

U23 goalkeeper Jon McCracken warming up with the Norwich first team ahead of a League Cup tie at Wycombe in 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Since the boss came in, there have been loads of players that have made it through, so it’s only a positive that the club is willing to give youth players chances. You’ve just got to make sure you’re ready to take it when it comes.”

McCracken has also been capped at Scotland U17 level and has expressed his ambition of being capped at U21 level. The next step for the goalkeeper is a loan move elsewhere as he seeks to progress his development at the club.

Tim Krul and McGovern have been excellent mentors to McCracken and is another developing star in the Canaries goalkeeping department, one full to the brim with senior and youth internationals.

Steve Weaver, City's academy head of football development, added: “Jon has been a reliable member of the development squad over recent years and he's shown his worth to us with some great performances this season.

"We're looking forward to seeing how he develops with us over the next 18 months."