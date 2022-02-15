Jonathan Blathwayt: How will Smith ease City's bumpy ride?

Opinion

Dean Smith and his assistant Craig Shakespeare - looking for another piece of ingenuity - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich’s mini revival was brought down to earth with a comprehensive bump by a Manchester City side who probably one of the best to have ever graced the Premier League.

Adam Idah’s injury meant Smith went back to the more controlled 4-3-3 formation – although I suspect that he may have played this even if Idah had been available as after the win against Watford he joked with Gary Neville on camera that there was little chance he’d play two strikers against Manchester City and Liverpool.

It was Smith's switch to the 4-2-4 that brought goals and points to Norwich’s failing Premier League campaign, and while the numbers in formations don’t mean a huge amount, playing all three of Norwich’s strikers and Milot Rashica meant plenty of attacking intent.

YouTube

During the opening period of the Palace game, I described Norwich’s tactics as ‘so stupid it works’ (in a rather tongue in cheek comment). However, as a system rarely seen in the Premier League I do think its unusual, and rather counter-intuitive, nature worked in Norwich’s favour. It is certainly a long way away from the football Norwich fans were used to under Daniel Farke, who would always look to control possession.

Smith’s system fully embraced chaos. Games at time had a basketball feel to them and were played at a breakneck speed, the opposition looked to try and exploit Norwich’s lack of control, while Norwich looked to their attacking collective to produce game winning moments. In previous games, Norwich have struggled to get a control of midfield, so by totally bypassing the midfield Smith had somewhat negated this deficit.

Joy for City against Everton - the next Merseyside challenge is somewhat more difficult - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Against Everton and Watford, it worked perfectly. Everton were blown away in the opening 20 minutes as they looked completely shocked by Norwich’s attacking numbers, and while the breakthrough against Watford took longer, it was again Norwich’s attacking intent that eventually created a moment of magic for Josh Sargent.

However, it is hard to keep pulling off the same trick, especially in the Premier League against opponents who have teams of analysts dedicated to finding other teams’ weaknesses and the best way of exploiting them.

Despite Norwich’s early goal and chances, it soon felt like Palace completely had Norwich’s number and were finding the gaps in the Smith system with regularity. Even a mid-game switch to a more 'normal' formation couldn’t hold back Palace’s relentless attacks and the moment of brilliance from Wilfried Zaha saw Norwich’s resolve ultimately fail. Luckily a moment of equal ineptitude meant Zaha’s penalty failed to completely take the game away from Norwich.

The question is, can Smith repeat the trick and find another piece of ingenuity to start to bring in further points?

In a league of as much quality as the Premier League, standing still is moving backwards as teams constantly look to adapt and make changes. While it would take a masterstroke to see Norwich claim anything from Liverpool next, they must not lose sight of the bigger picture and games against Brentford, Burnley and Newcastle are where points are needed and dragging others into a mire of a relegation battle is the target.