Second academy contract of the day as Lowe signs new deal

Published: 2:53 PM January 13, 2021 Updated: 2:56 PM January 13, 2021

Norwich City have tied young striker Jonathan Rowe down to his first professional contract, becoming the second academy player of the day to secure a new deal.

Rowe has signed a deal until 2023 and follows Abu Kamara in committing his future to the club.

The attacker, who has operated as both a centre forward and a winger, has scored three goals in nine matches for the Canaries Under-18s side so far this season. The 17-year-old has also featured on four occasions for David Wright's U23s.

Rowe has also played in City's EFL Trophy's ties against Newport County and MK Dons this season, coming off the bench in both fixtures.

Upon signing his new deal, Rowe expressed his delight at extending his stay in Norfolk.

“The feeling is great, honestly. No words can really describe how glad I am to be signing a professional contract at this age. I’m grateful to all my family, the coaches, the staff, all the people in my life that have helped me on my journey.

“The club from when I first started here have always had my back, I can’t fault them on that. I’ve got to appreciate all the things they’ve done for me so far.

“I’m looking forward to what the future holds and what I can bring to this club, I’m really excited," Rowe told the Canaries official website.

“I’ve been here for about seven years, so it’s been quite a while. This is the first club I came to, all I wanted to do as a young kid was play football, so as soon as I got the opportunity at Norwich, I was more than willing to take it.

“I’ve come from grassroots football and playing in my area in Wembley, London and ended up here, so I can’t really complain!”