England keeper fit to face Norwich City

Chris Lakey

Published: 2:41 PM September 24, 2021   
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is fit to face Norwich City at Goodison Park - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Everton are set to have Jordan Pickford back for Saturday's Premier League clash with Norwich at Goodison Park, boss Rafael Benitez has said.

England goalkeeper Pickford has been out of action after suffering a shoulder injury against Burnley on September 13.

Benitez told a press conference on Friday: "Pickford is okay, he has been training.

"Lucas (Digne) has been training (following a calf issue sustained in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie at QPR). The others are exactly the same situation - they are getting better but still not available."

The list of players the Toffees still have sidelined includes forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin (quadriceps), Richarlison (knee) and captain Seamus Coleman (hamstring).

When Benitez was asked about the trio's chances of playing for their respective countries during next month's international break, he said: "No chance. They will not be available, (I'm) almost 100 per cent sure."

Norwich News

