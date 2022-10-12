Canaries loanee helping out young Tykes

Josh Martin was on fine form for Barnsley at former loan club Doncaster - Credit: PA

Canaries loan midfielder Josh Martin has been teaching some of his young team-mates the ropes - despite being just 21.

Martin is on a season-long loan at Barnsley and on Tuesday scored two and provided two assists as the Tykes won 4-2 at Doncaster - where he spent time on loan last season - in the Papa John's Trophy.

Barnsley named a young line-up, with Martin happy to lend his experience.

"I tried to give them some of the experiences I've had over the years," he said. "I try to help them as much as I can, give them confidence.

"I think that's so important in football - confidence. You can see that when they do play with confidence that they're a talented young bunch. Just keep on pushing them, and they'll learn for themselves too."

The win put Barnsley into the competition's knockout stages.

"It was a great first-half performance from everyone in the team," he told iFollow Barnsley.

"I think the second half was tougher, players coming off, players coming on.

"Doncaster also brought a couple of stronger players in so it made it a much more difficult game. However, I thought we dug in well. For the young lads, they did really well to hold it out and they'll learn a lot from tonight. So, I thought it was a good team performance tonight after Saturday."

It was a perfect return to Doncaster for Martin, who spent the back end of last season on loan at the south Yorkshire club.

"Yeah, it's nice to be back," he said.

"It was a good loan for me last season. Obviously, a good luck stadium for me! Tonight was really good as well. It's always nice to be back and see everyone as well.

"The plan is to get back in training on Thursday, get back to work and prepare for the game on Saturday."



