'I've worked so hard' - First senior goal caps off a year of graft for Martin

Published: 5:00 PM December 6, 2020

Josh Martin admits his first team impact so this season has been “a dream” after scoring his first senior goal for Norwich City in the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Martin has been handed a taste of Championship football in recent weeks after an impressive pre-season pushed him closer to Daniel Farke's first-team squad. The former Arsenal academy graduate latched onto a sublime pass from Mario Vrancic to equalise for City minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The goal caps off a meteoric rise for the teenager, who netted a hat-trick for City's U18s in the FA Youth Cup only fourteen months ago.

Martin only joined City following his release from Arsenal in 2019. The Luton-born attacker didn't anticipate that his first-team opportunity would come so quickly and he is pleased to have gained the trust of the Canaries boss.

“I’ve always believed in myself but to go from where I was to where I am now is something of a dream," Martin said. "I count my lucky stars everyday and I’m forever grateful.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I’ve been working hard and trying to get his trust. It’s taken a lot of hard work and it’s been mentally tough as well. You can never rest on your laurels though. I have to keep moving forward.

“I didn’t expect it to happen as quickly as it has happened. I didn’t expect it at all. I just believed it could happen and just worked as hard as I can.

“I’ve worked really hard to get in this position. I’ve worked so hard to even get in the starting team for the last couple of games and it was a bit of a knock not to be starting today but I kept positive and we stayed together. I’m very happy."

All of Martin's professional appearances at Carrow Road have come behind closed doors to date, so to share that moment with 2,000 supporters was a special moment for him.

“When Max scored, I just ran over to him and it was an unbelievable feeling. Even after the game when everyone is clapping, you don’t want to leave the pitch," Martin said.

“The fans were amazing. They gave us a massive boost and I want to thank them all. Luton fans gave their players a massive boost and today, they were amazing."