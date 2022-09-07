City striker nominated for fans award

News

Josh Sargent’s awesome August has seen him nominated for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month.

The USA international registered four goals last month with the 22-year-old finally looking at home at Carrow Road after last season’s Premier League travails.

After opening the scoring in the 2-1 win over Huddersfield, he netted a brace in the 2-0 success over Millwall. He then got the only goal of the game at Sunderland; latching on to substitute Aaron Ramsey’s cross.

Sargent will be up against Hull City’s new signing Óscar Estupiñán, Sunderland’s Ross Stewart, Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodžić and midfielders Illias Chair and Josh Brownhill of QPR and Burnley.

Voting is now open for fans to pick one player from each league listed in the shortlists here.