'We were relegated and I was blamed for that' - Drmic's frustrations from the City shadows

Published: 1:10 PM January 2, 2021

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic feels he was blamed for the club's relegation from the Premier League and that is why he has been exiled from Norfolk and told to find a new club.









The 28-year-old was told he was surplus to requirements prior to the Championship season as the Canaries sought to change their squad after the disappointing way in which their top-flight campaign ended.



Drmic, along with Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull, were told to find new clubs after individual meetings with the top brass at Carrow Road. The arrival of Jordan Hugill and promotion of Adam Idah to the first-team saw the Swiss international fall down the pecking order at the club.



The striker is now hoping to find a new club during this January transfer window, but remains unhappy about his treatment at Norwich.

"At first, I thought a lot and wondered what I did wrong," Drmic told German outlet Bild.



"I was always correct, on time with my training, professional, and worked extra shifts. Those in charge of all my ex-clubs would confirm that. I also scored important goals, for example in the FA Cup, where we kicked Tottenham out.



"It was probably because we were relegated and I was blamed for that. The only explanation I could find for the behaviour of the association is: They want to get me off the payroll. But all these thoughts are now useless. I quickly erase self-doubt. I have often fought my way back from apparently hopeless situations, for example after my cartilage damage in 2017.



"Although many had already written me off and said my professional career is over. It is the same this time. My career is not over yet. I have now gained 21 Premier League games. There are still many goals in me."



Drmic scored once in City's Premier League campaign and also netted the equaliser as the Canaries knocked out Spurs in the fifth-round of the FA Cup back in March. His career in Norfolk ended on a sour note after he was sent off against Burnley in July.



As City plotted their route back to the top-flight, Drmic wasn't considered part of their plans and the striker believes he wasn't given an explanation as to why; saying he was only told not to contact his colleagues and forced to train with the Under-23s.



"Neither coach Daniel Farke nor sports director Stuart Webber gave me a real reason. In the summer I was only told that I could no longer play and train with the first team because they no longer plan with me.



"I was forbidden from contacting professional colleagues, I even had to change in a separate cabin for the players who had been sorted out. I often sat there all alone.



"Still, I didn't let myself down, saw the training and games with the U23 as an opportunity to recommend myself. But in September I was banned from playing for the second team. It was said: "You shouldn't take your place away from a boy".



"In doing so, those responsible took everything away from me. Just being able to train was damn hard and at some point, I couldn't take this situation anymore. I was just the unwanted person, was no longer accepted as a professional. It feels like you go to a restaurant and get turned away at the door because of your clothes. So I just wanted to get away from it all."

Whilst Drmic's future is uncertain, he is hoping for a fresh start with a new club during the next month.



"I'm realistic and I say very clearly: No matter whether it's Germany, England, Italy, I just want to get back on the pitch, want to measure myself against others again."