LOAN WATCH: Drmic nets crucial winner for Rijeka
Josip Drmic netted a crucial winner to continue Rijeka's fine form in Croatia, with the Swiss international helping his loan side beat Sibenik 1-0.
The on-loan Norwich City striker rounded the goalkeeper before slotting home after beating the offside trap to latch onto Adrien Labir's pass.
Drmic has scored twice in nine appearances since joining Rijeka on a loan deal in February. Rijeka continue their push for third place and sit four points behind Gorica. A top-three finish would push them into the qualifiers for the Europa League.
Aidan Fitzpatrick was also on the scoresheet for the Queen of the South as they were denied all three points were Inverness CT.
Nine minutes after coming on as a substitute, the winger picked up the ball 40 yards from goal and set off on a darting run. The Scotland U19 international skipped past Brad McKay before firing past the helpless goalkeeper.
His opening goal was eventually cancelled out by Nikolay Todorov two minutes later to prevent his side from recording three precious points against their play-off rivals in the Scottish Championship.
In Switzerland, Timm Klose was involved in an epic 4-3 victory for FC Basel against Luzern.
The experienced defender has now played 23 times for his boyhood club since re-joining them last summer. The 32-year-old could join the 20-time Swiss champions on a permanent basis this summer if they activate their option to buy clause.
Sam McCallum is playing a pivotal role as Coventry City continue to fight relegation in the Championship.
The left-back's long throw is proving a useful weapon for the Sky Blues, but they once again fell to defeat away to in-form Bournemouth on the south coast. McCallum struggled to contend with the threat of David Brooks and failed to get close enough to the Welsh international for the third goal.
Tom Trybull also continued his run of starts for Tony Mowbray's Blackburn. The German midfielder played 79 minutes during their 2-2 draw against Cardiff City on Saturday.
Despite being a composed outlet from the back, the 28-year-old is getting increasingly frustrated at his lack of options when attempting to progress the ball.
Waasland-Beveren still sit rooted to the foot of the Belgian Pro League, with Danel Sinani setting up his side's second goal.
The Luxembourg international saw strike partner Michael Frey score a hat-trick, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 4-3 defeat to Kortrijk.
Tyrese Omotoye was an unused substitute for Swindon Town as they were thrashed 3-0 by promotion-chasing Peterborough United in League One.