City loan watch: Drmic hitting goal scoring form in Croatia

Video

Published: 6:47 PM May 2, 2021 Updated: 6:54 PM May 2, 2021

Norwich City outcast Josip Drmic has hit a rich vein of goalscoring form in Croatia and netted again for loan side Rijeka in their 3-2 defeat to Hadjuk Split.

The 28-year-old has now scored five goals in his last seven games in all competitions and will be hoping to secure a move away from Carrow Road this summer. Drmic was told he was surplus to requirements following their relegation from the Premier League.

Drmic netted the equaliser to make it 1-1. He swept home a cross into the net from inside the area. Rijeka now sit in 4th in the Croatian top-flight, four points behind 3rd place.

Some reports suggested that Drmic was set for a wage hike following the Canaries promotion back to the top-flight, which we understand to be wide of the mark. That clause would only have been activated if the Swiss international would have featured in a pre-agreed amount of matches, something that hasn't been met.

Timm Klose was replaced at half time after suffering the consequences of a first-half collision. The experienced defender played on until half time before being replaced by Matías Palacios. FC Basel were 1-0 victors over St Gallen on Saturday.

Klose's side have now moved up to second in the Swiss Super League, but remain 25 points behind runaway leaders Young Boys.

City loanee Isak Thorvaldsson saw red in iA Akranes opening game of the season, as his side fell to a 2-0 defeat to Valur.

The 20-year-old was dismissed for a second yellow card when his team were 1-0 down. Thorvaldsson was most recently on loan at St Mirren back at the start of the season before seeing it cut short by manager Jim Goodwin.

William Hondermarck made his first league start for Harrogate Town since January. - Credit: PA

William Hondermarck made his first start for Harrogate Town since January as they beat promotion-chasing Cambridge United 5-4 in an epic clash at the Abbey Stadium.

The powerful midfielder is out of contract at City this summer and a new deal looks unlikely. He played the entirety of the fixture at the Abbey Stadium, including missing a gilt-edged chance when he looked odds on to score.

Elsewhere, Sam McCallum featured for Coventry City as they drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium. Mark Robins' side have secured their Championship status for another season.

Dan Adshead played 72 minutes of SC Telstar's 2-2 draw with Jong PSV in the Dutch second division. The 19-year-old has made 26 appearances for Andries Jonker's side this season, recording three assists.

Danel Sinani played the entirety of Waasland-Beveren's relegation play-off against Seraing United. Michael Frey's penalty looked to move them closer to recording the first-leg win, but a late penalty denied a victory.