City ace's mission to maintain high standards

Published: 6:00 AM April 26, 2021

Norwich City still have plenty to play for according to Kenny McLean. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It may be job done for Norwich City in terms of promotion, but Kenny McLean says a winning mentality is fueling their desire for more.

With two games left, one win would secure the Championship title for the Canaries with a potential of reaching 99 points should they beat both Reading and Barnsley lurking in the background. Those objectives are fuelling the squad's desire to finish the season strongly.

The Scottish international believes City have developed a winning mentality, something he is determined to retain as they head into the Premier League next season.

"It would mean a lot," McLean said. "We want to get maximum points. We were promoted before the last two games but the results were still disappointing.

"We went into the dressing room at the end of the game and you almost had to remind yourself you've been promoted because you get a bit down. Nobody wants to lose games. That is the mentality we have at this club.

"We want to strive for more and keep winning. We can get 99 points, that's the aim. The title is the next aim and we've given ourselves a good chance of that. The manager's team talk is done for the Reading game, it's simple. Win the game and you win the league."

This is McLean's second promotion with City and his consistent performances have helped the Canaries dominate the division this season.

Reflecting on their achievement, the Scot regrets the absence of the fans this season and has dedicated the promotion to them.

McLean has been a consistent performer in a very good City side. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It's been remarkable. It gets spoken about that teams don't bounce back often but we've done that in real style.

"We've continued to show that we are the best team in the league and hopefully we can go and finish that because it's been a tough year for everyone. Especially for the fans back on the sofa, watching games from afar.

"We feel that support. It's disappointing that they aren't here with us. Players give everything for the club but they come and go. Fans are always there. It's them that deserve moments like this as much as us.

"It's disappointing that they aren't here but I'm sure they will enjoy it."

When asked about being unable to celebrate on the balcony at City Hall this year due to Covid restrictions, the 29-year-old Mayor of Norwich retorted: "I might climb up!"