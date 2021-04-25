Work ethic helped City overcome rare defeats, says McLean

Video

Published: 6:00 AM April 25, 2021

Kenny McLean believes Norwich City's victory at Loftus Road reinforced the key values they hold as a group of players.

The Canaries endured a rare week whereby they recorded two defeats despite promotion to the Premier League being clinched.

As City boss Daniel Farke stated, there was plenty of mitigation in those fixtures, but there was concern amongst some supporters that they had suffered defeats against two sides who were relegated alongside them in Bournemouth and Watford.

The Scotland international praised his colleagues for their work ethic throughout the week in an attempt to overcome back to back losses. McLean revealed City were determined to respond with a win against in-form QPR.

"We knew we had to respond because it wasn't a case of turning up and the result just coming to us," McLean said. "We had to work for the three points and we knew that we would.

"The work has gone in throughout the week and that is what it had to be. Preparation wasn't ideal for the last two games, and that's understandable because we need to enjoy these moments when they come about, but we can't use that as an excuse for losing games.

"It's been a good couple of weeks but tough in terms of results. We had to get back on it and I think we did. The attitude was there, we were desperate for three points and that showed."

McLean has been Mr Consistent for City this season, and registered two assists in a victory over QPR that edged City closer to the Championship title.

The 29-year-old believes City can't use the fact they were already promoted as an excuse for their performances against Bournemouth and Watford but is proud of the way they channelled their frustration and used it as motivation against QPR.

"You can't use that as an excuse. You want to play as often as you can. We had all the momentum, we had promotion but we have to take those defeats on the chin. We lost games and we move on.

"We still have an opportunity to win the title and that's what we want to do. You can't dwell on disappointing results, we've addressed it and moved on with a win today. That's us."