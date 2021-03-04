Smells like team spirit - McLean on City's tightly knit group

Video

Published: 5:00 PM March 4, 2021

There is no 'I' in team as far as Norwich City are concerned, and Kenny McLean believes that spirit is fuelling their Championship promotion push.

City's win over promotion rivals Brentford has seen them take a significant step towards an instant return to the Premier League as they moved 10 points clear.

The Scottish midfielder has hit top form in recent weeks, despite missing a game last month after testing positive for coronavirus. McLean has developed a real understanding alongside Spurs loanee Ollie Skipp.

For McLean, the success this season isn't just about those performing on the pitch, but also those providing encouragement and offering support from the stands.

"I think we have six or seven players that didn't even make the squad tonight, that's the quality we've got," he said. "Everyone is in the changing room congratulating each other whether they're in the squad or not.

"They are delighted for everyone who is doing well. It's a squad effort and you never know when you will be called upon.

"We did hear it from the lads on the side when making blocks, winning headers or throw-ins. You get a real lift from it."

"Everybody around me makes me a better player and hopefully I make everyone next to me a better as well. That's what it is all about and what we do here. That's why we are in the position we are in."

Christoph Zimmermann leads the encouragement from the stands as City hold on against Brentford. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Brentford's boss prematurely offered his congratulations to City on their promotion, despite stating that the division lacked a 'standout team' just over a month ago.

McLean insists those words didn't provide City with any further motivation during the victory over the Bees on Wednesday, but believes they will show they are the dominant force in the Championship come May.

"Everybody has their opinion on who's the best team in the league and who isn't, it doesn't affect how we go into games.

"The manager is asked questions and he will answer them the way he feels but we know how competitive it is. I know where he (Thomas Frank) is coming from with that but we'll do all we can to prove we're the best in the league."