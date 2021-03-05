McLean tips Spurs loanee Skipp for the top

Video

Published: 10:49 AM March 5, 2021

Kenny McLean believes Tottenham Hotspur loanee Ollie Skipp can be 'anything he wants to be'. - Credit: PA

Kenny McLean has tipped midfield partner and Tottenham loanee Ollie Skipp to make it to the top.

The Scottish international has developed a strong understanding with the 20-year-old, forming a double pivot that has provided City with energy and solidity during their Championship campaign to date.

Skipp has earned rave review for his performances from supporters and pundits alike, with Jose Mourinho revealing that he considered recalling the midfielder during the January transfer window.

Fortunately for the Canaries, the Spurs boss elected not to cut short a loan spell that has progressed his development, and McLean believes 'the sky is the limit' for the England U21 international.

"He's 20. It's incredible what he is doing. To come in and perform like that every three days, for such a young lad is unbelievable.

"The maturity he shows in his game is outstanding. The sky is the limit for the boy, I think everybody has seen that this season. I get to see that every single day."

City host Luton Town on Saturday seeking revenge on the Hatters for inflicting two defeats on them already this season.

Nathan Jones' side come into the fixture with confidence having won their previous two matches against Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest.

Nathan Jones is back at Kenilworth Road and thriving with Luton. - Credit: PA

The Welshman has returned to Kenilworth Road after a brief stint at Stoke, and has solidified their position in the league after keeping them up in dramatic fashion last season.

The last time the Hatters played at Carrow Road, they recorded one of the biggest FA Cup shocks in recent history. Then a non-league outfit, Luton beat the Canaries, then of the Premier League, in the fourth round.

City haven't hosted Luton for a league encounter in NR1 since 2006 when goals from Darren Huckerby, Lee Croft and Robert Earnshaw overturned a 2-0 deficit to record a 3-2 victory.

McLean missed both encounters against the Hatters this season, both cup and league, and is relishing the chance to put the record straight this weekend.

"Luton have been a problem for us in the past. It's not a game we will take lightly. Brentford were second in the league before tonight but that doesn't mean we will approach the game any differently," McLean said.

"Bring it on."