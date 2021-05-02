McLean loving life aboard the Norwich City rollercoaster

Video

Published: 5:00 PM May 2, 2021

Kenny McLean is loving his time at Norwich City, admitting he's been left pinching himself over the standard of football they've played at points this season.

The Scottish midfielder has been Mr Consistent in the midfield engine room this season, injecting both energy and quality into Daniel Farke's side.

City's boss described the 29-year-old as 'irreplaceable' last season, a tag he has justified with the level of his performances this season. McLean has developed a fruitful relationship with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Oliver Skipp.

McLean believes he has the 'easiest job in football' due to the quality of his colleagues and has hailed midfield duo Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic for the competition they have provided to drive the standards up.

“I’ve got one of the easiest jobs in football because I’ve got Skippy next to me and a front four that want to take the ball.

“Sometimes I’m pinching myself at some of the stuff we play. It’s excellent for me to be a part of it. It’s something I’ve enjoyed all season and when it does click it’s a joy to play in.

“That’s why we’ve been so good this season because there are players that are pushing day in and day out. Earlier on this season, I was sat in the stand and Lukas (Rupp) was probably our best player for a couple of months.

“He got injured unfortunately and then you’ve got Tetts and Mario, two players who have been there and done it, have been fantastic for the club and when they’re called upon they deliver. For the players who are playing, they continue to push us. It’s a proper squad effort and I can’t stress that enough.”

McLean's three seasons at Norwich since joining from Aberdeen in 2018 have been somewhat of a rollercoaster, ending with two Championship titles and a season in the Premier League.

The Scot has settled with his family in Norfolk and established himself as an integral member of the Canaries squad. McLean admitted after City secured the title that he hasn't had the opportunity to truly reflect on his spell at the club.

“Two title wins and a season in the Premier League in the three years that I’ve been here now and I’ve not really taken it all in.

“Maybe I will when I retire and it’s been the best three years of my career. Hopefully, I can continue that and have another successful season next year. I’ve loved my time here to be honest, I’ve got a family here so everything is good.”

The Scot insists he now has a reputation to maintain. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

McLean was christened as the Mayor of Norwich after his celebrations upon the balcony on City Hall two seasons ago, and although there wasn't any MadDog 20/20 in sight, the midfielder was already four beers deep by the time he emerged to partake in his post-match media.

He is usually pictured front and centre of the celebrations, and the Scot insists he now has a reputation to uphold.

“I’ve got a beer in my hand. There’s your answer. This is my fourth and I started 20 minutes ago. I’ll enjoy my night and sober up for Friday in time for Barnsley. My reputation will follow me for a while, so I’ve got to live up to it!”

“I’m waiting for you guys to shut up so I can go out there.”