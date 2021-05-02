Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

McLean loving life aboard the Norwich City rollercoaster

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:00 PM May 2, 2021   
Kenny McLean of Norwich and the Norwich players celebrate outside the ground with the gathered fans

Kenny McLean is loving life at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean is loving his time at Norwich City, admitting he's been left pinching himself over the standard of football they've played at points this season.

The Scottish midfielder has been Mr Consistent in the midfield engine room this season, injecting both energy and quality into Daniel Farke's side. 

City's boss described the 29-year-old as 'irreplaceable' last season, a tag he has justified with the level of his performances this season. McLean has developed a fruitful relationship with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Oliver Skipp. 

McLean believes he has the 'easiest job in football' due to the quality of his colleagues and has hailed midfield duo Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic for the competition they have provided to drive the standards up.

“I’ve got one of the easiest jobs in football because I’ve got Skippy next to me and a front four that want to take the ball.  

“Sometimes I’m pinching myself at some of the stuff we play. It’s excellent for me to be a part of it. It’s something I’ve enjoyed all season and when it does click it’s a joy to play in.  

“That’s why we’ve been so good this season because there are players that are pushing day in and day out. Earlier on this season, I was sat in the stand and Lukas (Rupp) was probably our best player for a couple of months. 

Most Read

  1. 1 CHAMPIONS LIVE: Canaries seal title in style!
  2. 2 NORWICH CITY ARE CHAMPIONS!
  3. 3 Skipp 'major injury' fears sour City title win
  1. 4 'I will never work in a better dressing room' - Farke savours leading City to a second title
  2. 5 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the title-winning Canaries' 4-1 Championship romp against Reading
  3. 6 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked with Scottish midfielder
  4. 7 Norwich City's title win in pictures
  5. 8 VIDEO VERDICT: City savour the title glory at Carrow Road
  6. 9 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 4-1 title-clinching Reading win
  7. 10 ‘We had to be here!’ - Norwich fans celebrate title outside Carrow Road

“He got injured unfortunately and then you’ve got Tetts and Mario, two players who have been there and done it, have been fantastic for the club and when they’re called upon they deliver. For the players who are playing, they continue to push us. It’s a proper squad effort and I can’t stress that enough.” 

McLean's three seasons at Norwich since joining from Aberdeen in 2018 have been somewhat of a rollercoaster, ending with two Championship titles and a season in the Premier League.

The Scot has settled with his family in Norfolk and established himself as an integral member of the Canaries squad. McLean admitted after City secured the title that he hasn't had the opportunity to truly reflect on his spell at the club.

“Two title wins and a season in the Premier League in the three years that I’ve been here now and I’ve not really taken it all in.  

“Maybe I will when I retire and it’s been the best three years of my career. Hopefully, I can continue that and have another successful season next year. I’ve loved my time here to be honest, I’ve got a family here so everything is good.” 

Kenny McLean of Norwich dances and jump about in celebration after the Sky Bet Championship match at

The Scot insists he now has a reputation to maintain. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

McLean was christened as the Mayor of Norwich after his celebrations upon the balcony on City Hall two seasons ago, and although there wasn't any MadDog 20/20 in sight, the midfielder was already four beers deep by the time he emerged to partake in his post-match media. 

He is usually pictured front and centre of the celebrations, and the Scot insists he now has a reputation to uphold. 

“I’ve got a beer in my hand. There’s your answer. This is my fourth and I started 20 minutes ago. I’ll enjoy my night and sober up for Friday in time for Barnsley. My reputation will follow me for a while, so I’ve got to live up to it!” 

“I’m waiting for you guys to shut up so I can go out there.” 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park Stadium, Derby

Video

Canaries rumour mill: City set to open contract talks with Farke

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City have stepped up their summer transfer planning but the future of Alex Tettey is still on the agenda

Video

Canaries step up transfer planning

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Kieran Dowell of Norwich has a shot on goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match a

Opinion

City could have a Premier League ace in their pack already

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Emi Buendia's future will be a hot topic this summer after his superb season at Norwich City

Video

Farke ready for Buendia transfer circus

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus