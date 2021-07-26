Former Norwich City chief set for Hibs

Published: 2:59 PM July 26, 2021

Former Norwich City chief operating officer Ben Kensell is set to be appointed as Hibs’ new chief executive according to reports.

The Daily Record claim Kensell is set to take over at the Scottish Premiership side, who have been on the lookout for a new chief executive since Leeann Dempster left the Edinburgh side last November.

It was announced Kensell would leave Carrow Road in June to pursue new challenges shortly after the fiasco around the controversial BK8 sponsorship deal although his decision was said to not be related.

Kensell joined Norwich in 2014 and worked under David McNally after spells with Arsenal and Charlton.

He was promoted to be part of the Canaries’ executive committee in 2018 alongside Stuart Webber and Zoe Ward but Kensell now looks set to go it alone in a position of authority north of the border.