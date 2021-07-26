Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Former Norwich City chief set for Hibs

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 2:59 PM July 26, 2021   
Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell Picture: Tony Thrussell - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Former Norwich City chief operating officer Ben Kensell is set to be appointed as Hibs’ new chief executive according to reports. 

The Daily Record claim Kensell is set to take over at the Scottish Premiership side, who have been on the lookout for a new chief executive since Leeann Dempster left the Edinburgh side last November. 

It was announced Kensell would leave Carrow Road in June to pursue new challenges shortly after the fiasco around the controversial BK8 sponsorship deal although his decision was said to not be related. 

Kensell joined Norwich in 2014 and worked under David McNally after spells with Arsenal and Charlton. 

He was promoted to be part of the Canaries’ executive committee in 2018 alongside Stuart Webber and Zoe Ward but Kensell now looks set to go it alone in a position of authority north of the border. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New Canaries signing Billy Gilmour on the ball during Norwich City's friendly at King's Lynn Town

'He is going to be a top, top player'- City star on Gilmour

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City fans will hope there's a little life left in their dreams for the current Championship

Fans set for Carrow Road return in Gillingham friendly

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Sorensen missed Norwich City's pre-season friendly against Huddersfield Town

Coronavirus | Updated

City duo self-isolating after positive Covid tests

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Pierre Lees-Melou caught the eye in Norwich City's 2-0 friendly win over Huddersfield Town

Video

Farke savours Lees-Melou masterclass

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus