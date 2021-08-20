'My fondest memories' - Bond reflects on success and his father's legacy at City

Interview

An aerial battle at Loftus Road in April 1979, with Kevin Bond winning a header during a 0-0 draw, with Martin Peters watching on - Credit: PA Wire

Norwich City provided Kevin Bond with ‘probably the fondest memories’ of his well-travelled career in football.

The former Canaries defender will be eagerly awaiting news from the Etihad tomorrow as two of his former clubs meet, when newly-promoted Norwich try to earn a shock result against reigning champions Manchester City.

Bond also played for clubs including Southampton and Bournemouth, earning two England B caps and playing much of his football in the top flight, before embarking on a coaching career in the late 1990s which has taken him to all corners of the English game.

From assistant to Alan Ball at Portsmouth, to assistant to Harry Redknapp at clubs including Southampton, Tottenham and QPR, to managing Bournemouth and involvement in football in Hong Kong, the 64-year-old has experienced a great deal.

He managed Southend in League One during 2019 and has most recently been linked with joining Joey Barton’s coaching staff at Bristol Rovers – but says the opportunity to return to Norwich has never cropped up, despite strong links to the managerial vacancy when Nigel Worthington left in 2006.

“No, I haven’t, but I do come back for various reasons,” Bond says, when asked if he ever had the chance to return to City, as we speak ahead of Saturday’s meeting of his two former clubs.

“Obviously for some matches and I was there for Duncan Forbes’ funeral, bless him, and it’s still very much the same club, has the same feel and pretty much looks the same.

“If there ever had been an opportunity, I would have loved to have gone back there in a coaching or managerial capacity to work there, because it was a club where I enjoyed my playing career so much. I really would have loved that.”

Bond’s time in Norfolk is inextricably linked with that of his father, John, continuing his youth apprenticeship with the Canaries after the family had swapped Bournemouth for Norwich in 1973.

The right-back's debut arrived in 1976, he became a regular in 1977-78, was an ever-present force the following season and then notched 11 goals during 1979-80 to be voted Player of the Season.

Inevitable discussion of favouritism was overcome but Bond admits his father’s faith and eye for talent was crucial to his journey.

“It was difficult to begin with because I was a very late developer, physically,” he explains. “I was very small when I was young and he actually gave me an opportunity as an apprentice at Bournemouth prior to going to Norwich.

“In truth, he gave me an opportunity that I wouldn’t have gotten anywhere else, but it wasn’t just because he was my dad and he wanted to give me a chance, he genuinely saw something in me.

“He thought if you can work on the rest of the game, the bits that he’s not bad at he can improve on and once he grows, he has a chance to develop into a player.

“But it was very difficult early on, even the coaches who worked alongside my dad thought it wasn’t going to happen for me.

Kevin Bond was assistant to Harry Redknapp at Birmingham in 2017 - Credit: PA Wire

“I remember playing Eastern Counties League when I first joined Norwich, so we were playing against Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, against men.

“I ended up growing and developing and hopefully improving and it was only yesterday that there was somebody on the radio talking about making their debut at Aston Villa, and that was where I made my full debut.

“I’d came off the bench the previous season at Filbert Street against Leicester in the last 15 minutes, I remember coming on, we drew 0-0 and I never actually touched the ball. I came off absolutely shattered, the mental energy I’d used up.

“Then the following season I got my full debut at Villa Park. Unfortunately, it was the day that Billy Steele got a really bad knee injury that he never really fully recovered from – but it was a day I’ll never forget.”

Kevin Bond celebrates his long-range strike against Leeds at Carrow Road in 1979 - Credit: Archant library

Lifting the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy at the end of 1979-80, when City had finished 12th, was an achievement that remains special to Bond – as validation for his father’s faith as much as his personal pride.

“As much as I was glad for myself, I was so glad for him really because that justified any decisions that he had made prior to that about giving me opportunities,” he added.

“It was a great season. I did take the penalties at the time but if my memory serves me right, I got 11 goals that season, in the top division.

“So it was a really nice time to be involved at Norwich City, I really do remember that – probably my fondest memories in football to be fair.”

That success earned Bond the captain’s armband in the summer of 1980, as Martin Peters moved on to Sheffield United, but change was in the wind.

With his father moving on to Manchester City and assistant Ken Brown taking up the reins, the Canaries were in the thick of a relegation battle.

The opportunity to also make the trip to the north-west had emerged but after some relations were strained during the managerial change, an enjoyable six months in the USA would provide the bridge to a £350,000 move to Manchester City.

Kevin Bond scored with this long-range striker as Norwich beat Leeds 2-1 at Carrow Road in August 1979 - Credit: Archant library

Playing for the well-supported Seattle Sounders and only aged 23, Bond would play against high-profile players including Carlos Alberto and Rodney Marsh, top players towards the end of their careers.

He would arrive at Maine Road later in the year and go on to score 12 goals in 124 games for the Citizens before moving to Southampton in 1984.

John had led his new side to the FA Cup final before his son's arrival, thrashing Norwich 6-0 in the fourth round in January 1981, but they lost 3-2 to Tottenham in the final. He resigned in February 1983 with his team in mid-table and they nosedived to relegation after his exit.

Much has changed at Manchester City since the arrival of wealthy owners from Abu Dhabi in 2008, bringing five Premier League titles and some of the world’s top players to the Etihad Stadium.

“It is very different,” Bond concludes, ahead of tomorrow’s game. “It’s the same name and one or two faces are still around the club, Bernard Halford was the secretary when I was there and passed away very recently.

“You’d see him every time and one or two people who work in the lounges are still there from my days at Manchester City, so there is still that connection but it is a totally different club.

“Obviously the stadium is different, the training ground is different and the money is miles away but it is still Manchester City, they are still close to my heart and I still wish them well, in absolutely the same way as I do Norwich.

“Although Norwich for different reasons, were very instrumental in my early days, I probably have a greater affection for them.”

A minute's applause marked John Bond's passing at Carrow Road in September 2012, ahead of Norwich City's game against Liverpool - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

JOHN’S LEGACY

Legendary former Norwich City manager John Bond died in September 2012, aged 79.

He took over at Carrow Road in November 1973 with the Canaries in their second season in the top flight following promotion under Ron Saunders, who had resigned to join Manchester City.

Although his first season ended in relegation, City bounced straight back to Division One, reached the League Cup final and would continue in the top tier for five consecutive seasons.

The former West Ham defender brought style to Norwich and established the club as a force with an attacking ambition, taking City to new standards and often being credited with being the driving force behind ‘the Norwich City way’.

“Really proud,” recalls his son, Kevin, who played under his father at Norwich and Manchester City.

“The turnaround, to bring Norwich City to the forefront and into the new era, maybe I’m biased, but I do think started when my father came to the club.

“It all began under my father and under the stewardship of Sir Arthur South. It was brilliant and in fairness to the club, they’ve taken it on.

“They’ve had various managers and people in charge who have done a great job in taking it on.”

Kevin Bond, left, joined his father John at Manchester City in 1981 after both had enjoyed success at Norwich - Credit: PA Wire

John Bond left for Manchester City in October 1980, with the sale of fan favourite Kevin Reeves to the Citizens earlier in the year – the club’s first £1million sale – having contributed to strained relations with chairman South.

“I think there’s no doubt that if my father had his time again, he would never have left Norwich City,” continued Bond.

“But we all understand why you make the move, because there is the perception that Manchester is bigger and maybe you’ll have the opportunities to achieve more.

“But, in reality, it doesn’t always work out like that and perhaps it’s only really after the event when you have had the chance to analyse it all, that you really understand what a great football club Norwich was.

“Sir Arthur South offered my father a 10-year contract - I’m not sure if he signed it, he may have done - and they had a great relationship.

“He absolutely loved it there and I understand, probably in fairness most people will, why if a club like Manchester City come calling you would be tempted to go.

“In hindsight, he probably would have been better staying where he was – but that’s water under the bridge.”

