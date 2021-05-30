Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Key dates for Norwich City's 2021-2022 Premier League season

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:23 PM May 30, 2021   
Teemu Pukki of Norwich and Emi Buendia of Norwich

Teemu Pukki and Emu Buendia celebrate Norwich City's return to the Premier League as Championship title winners - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Premier League set is complete - Norwich City will be joined by Brentford after their play-off final win over Swansea. We bring you the key dates for the 2021-22 season.

Fixtures 

The season's fixtures - all 380 of them - will be released at 9am on Wednesday, June 16. Norwich (champions) and Watford, are now joined by play-off final winners Brentford, who finished the Championship season in third place. They replace Sheffield United, who were bottom of the Premier League, West Brom and Fulham, who ended up third from bottom

First and last games

The new season begins on Saturday, August 14 - although there is obviously the possibility that a game will be chosen for live TV coverage the previous evening. The season ends on May 22, 2022 - with all 10 games kicking off at the same time. The opening match comes a little over a month after the final of the European Championship, so some players will have just a couple of weeks off.

Crowds

After a season of very few games with any fans in attendance, it now looks like the new campaign will have some normality to it.

Transfer window

According to the Premier League: "The window will open for 12 weeks from 9 June and will close at 23:00 BST on 31 August. This will align with other European leagues."

Norfolk

