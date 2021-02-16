Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
City recruitment chief reveals sporting director ambitions

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:00 AM February 16, 2021   
Norwich City head of recruitment Kieran Scott at Colney. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Norwich City's head of recruitment Kieran Scott has revealed his ambitions to become a sporting director in the future, stating that Stuart Webber is educating him about the job. 

Webber has announced his intention to leave the club at the end of his current contract in 2022 and has also gone on record of wanting to be involved in the appointment of his successor at the club. 

City's recruitment chief has been behind the signings of Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki and countless others and wants to be given another shot at the Premier League with an increased budget and greater understanding of what's required to succeed. 

"In the short term, I definitely want to get back to the Premier League and have another go at doing the recruitment for the Premier League, hopefully with a bit more of a budget and say in what we do," said Scott.

"Mid to long term, I want to progress into the sporting director role and that's something I've spoken to Stuart (Webber) about at length. Stuart has been excellent and really supportive. He's always on the phone and talking to me about things and trying to educate me as we go on the job. 

"It's definitely an area that I want to progress into. In football you never know, it could be next week or another five years. It's forever changing. It's something I want to do and an ambition I want to push towards." 

Scott is in charge of uncovering talents that would suit Daniel Farke's philosophy and admits he would love to see City dining at the top table of English football to prove wrong those who feel self-sustainable models aren't successful. 

Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber and Neil Adams watch on during the Pre-season friendly

"From the minute I wake up in the morning, it's Norwich," Scott told the All in Yellow podcast.

"Everything I do is focused on trying to bring players to the club and work with my guys to make them better.

"I'm desperate to see the club back in the Premier League. I think it's a club that deserves to be in the Premier League because it's an old-fashioned way of running as a club in terms of being self-sufficient and not having a big owner that drops millions in every week.

"I love the way we do things. I'd love to see us in the Premier League because it's a shot in the arm to those who do spend millions and millions and it doesn't work. I'd love us to get in the Premier League and sustain ourselves there."

