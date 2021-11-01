Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Klopp on why he would want to be on a desert island with Farke

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:25 AM November 1, 2021
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Premier League match a

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp chose Norwich manager Daniel Farke as part of a Sky Sports Q&A. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has chosen Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as someone he would like to be stuck on a desert island with.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League as part of a light hearted Q&A, the title winning boss was asked which of his fellow Premier League managers he would like to be stranded on a desert island with, and he selected his compatriot alongside Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The title winning manager joked: "That's a horrible scenario - only the three of us?

"I think I'll go with Pep (Guardiola) and Daniel Farke. I like Daniel a lot, he's a really good guy," he said.

"Pep is really inspiring and we could talk about different things and not just football."

When asked if Farke or Guardiola had the skills to help him escape the island, Klopp was unsure.

"I don't know if any of us have any skills to actually get off the desert island. I'd have to choose Sean Dyche for that as he looks like he could find a way out."

There is known to be mutual respect between Klopp and Farke and the two managers share a connection with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, having both coached at the club.

Speaking ahead of the season opener between the two sides, which Liverpool won 3-0 at Carrow Road in August, Klopp was full of praise for Farke's work at Norwich.

"I know how good they are and how great a job Daniel Farke is doing there," Klopp said.

"For a club like Norwich to give him a new four year deal shows incredible trust. That is absolutely great there. It shows they believe in his work and the project. You can see that."

Farke's team are still without a league win this season having lost 2-1 against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

