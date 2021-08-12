Klopp says fit-again duo in contention to start for Reds against City

Published: 12:31 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 1:41 PM August 12, 2021

Jurgen Klopp says fit-again defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are in contention to face Norwich City but the Reds have suffered a new injury blow.

The dethroned champions lost Scotland left-back Andy Robertson for the opening weeks of the season after suffering ankle ligament damage in a 1-1 friendly draw with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

That has been followed by England Under-21 midfielder Curtis Jones sustaining a concussion during the 3-1 friendly win over Osasuna on Monday, also played at Anfield.

However, in general, Klopp's squad has enjoyed a positive pre-season with players including Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson returning to action after their summer international action.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip also returned from injury, with van Dijk and Gomez eased back into action after long-term knee injuries.

Klopp was asked if the latter duo would be able to start at Carrow Road and said: “I think so, it looks like. But how it is with these kinds of things, we have nothing to rush in this department.

“We just have to make a decision on who will start, who will come on, things like this and if I think they are ready for 90 minutes then they are ready to start.

“If I think we have to take them off earlier then it makes no sense because centre-half is not actually a position where you want to change during a game and so we will see.

“But both look really good. An intense season is coming up. We will see how we decide that.”

The final two friendlies have given Klopp plenty to ponder ahead of facing the newly-promoted Canaries in a televised 5.30pm clash on Saturday, with the German pleased with the standards that have been set.

"It sends a good message actually: that’s the way we have to play, that’s the way you have to perform," he added, speaking to Liverpool's official website.

"If you want to be in the team that’s actually the lowest level allowed and so that’s what we have to try now to figure out.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) was a day off, today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) sessions, and then Friday the (matchday) minus one. so there are some decisions to make but these decisions are for one game, not for the season. So it’s not that much a headache, to be honest.”

NCFC EXTRA: Gibson's rallying cry ahead of Norwich City opener