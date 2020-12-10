Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
City loanee Klose scores first goal in almost two years

Published: 12:47 PM December 10, 2020    Updated: 1:55 PM December 10, 2020
Timm Klose's 83rd minute header earned the Canaries a hard-earned point at Brentford Picture: Paul C

Timm Klose's last goal was on New Year's Day of 2019, heading a Championship equaliser at Brentford, prior to his goal for loan club Basel - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Timm Klose scored his first goal in almost two years as he helped loan club Basel secure back-to-back wins to climb up to third in the Swiss Super League. 

The defender’s last goal was a Championship equaliser at Brentford for Norwich City on New Year’s Day of 2019, his fourth of that title-winning campaign prior to injury keeping him on the fringes during the second half of that season. 

After seeing 2019-20 ruined by a serious knee injury, Klose joined boyhood club Basel on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal, after City’s relegation from the Premier League. 

The 32-year-old has his sights set on a return to the Switzerland squad for next year’s European Championship and has now started five consecutive games, with a 1-0 home win over Servette on Saturday followed by a 4-2 win over FC Sion on Wednesday night – heading in a corner in the 10th minute to open the scoring. 

- You can watch Klose's goal in the video above

