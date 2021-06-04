City target Ajer admits decision to be made over Celtic future

Video

Published: 11:25 AM June 4, 2021

Kristoffer Ajer has admitted a decision over his future will need to be made this summer, with Norwich City interested in the Celtic defender.

The towering Norweigan defender is attracting interest from the Canaries, and remains on a shortlist alongside Koln's Sebastiaan Bornauw and Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo as the club look to bolster their defensive options.

Fresh reports north of the border suggest City are readying a bid for the 23-year-old.

Celtic are preparing a rebuild after being pipped to the Scottish Premiership title by bitter rivals Rangers for the first time in a decade. Australian coach Ange Postecoglou is primed to become manager after their long pursuit of Eddie Howe fell away.

Ajer has one year remaining on his deal at Celtic Park, and the Scottish giants are hoping to raise funds for their own rebuild.

Newcastle United, AC Milan and Bayern Leverkusen have all been linked with a move for Ajer, who was a mainstay in their Celtic's defence last season.

He is a ball-playing centre back who likes to step out and begin attacks with passes through the lines, something Ben Gibson has been praised for this season. Norwich are looking for another frontline defensive option to rival Grant Hanley and Gibson.

The Norway international has also been linked with Newcastle. - Credit: PA

Ajer is currently away on international duty with Norway but has spoken to the media about his plans amid speculation surrounding his future.

“With one year left of my contract, that would be the best solution for me and my club. Something is going to happen this summer," Ajer is quoted as saying to Norwegian media by the Daily Record.

"There are of course many rumours. Right now it's just rumours. I have one year left on my contract with Celtic and I relate to it, but something will probably happen this summer.

"I have one year left and will be loyal to the club. For both me and Celtic to get the best possible starting point, it probably makes sense that it happens this year.

"I have brought with me experience from almost 180 games for a top club like Celtic.I have won lots of trophies and experienced how football can be for better or worse.

"It's an insanely big club. You have to be a little careful with what you say to the media."