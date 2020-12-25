PROFILE: Krul in his prime - and committed to City

Published: 6:00 PM December 25, 2020

Tim Krul celebrates promotion with Norwich City fans after victory over Blackburn at Carrow Road in April 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul has often spoken of how happy he is at Norwich City and now the goalkeeper has put his faith in the Canaries' future prospects by committing his prime years to the club.

The early stages of the Dutchman's career were at the top level, playing in Europe and the Premier League for Newcastle and going to the 2014 World Cup with Holland - with a famous performance in a quarter-final penalty shoot-out success.

One of Tim Krul's most important saves for City so far this season was keeping out Freddie Ladapo's penalty at Rotherham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Yet injury has meant Krul starting his peak years a little later than some keepers, with the 32-year-old's injury blow at Stoke in November a major cause for concern for City fans.

Thankfully, Michael McGovern has used all of his experience to cover well and help keep Daniel Farke's team top of the Championship table, as his team-mate nurses a troublesome thigh strain which has taken longer to heal than expected.

There is little debate over who is Farke's first choice when both are fit though. Rather than any slight on McGovern that is testament to the superbly consistent form of Krul for the past two years, not just through his shot-stopping and penalty skills but his leadership, organisation and distribution as well.

What has made that form all the more satisfying though is that he had to battle his way to that high regard, after a nervy start to life in Norfolk.

After the serious knee injury in October 2015 which had knocked his career off course, Krul rebuilt with loan stints at Ajax and AZ Alkmaar before a year as number two at Brighton. That meant shaking off some rust, testing the patience of the Carrow Road faithful at times.

Tim Krul joined the goal celebrations as Mario Vrancic's late goal sealed the 2019 Championship title at Villa Park - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber made their support very clear though and it paid off, as the free transfer played an integral part in the Championship title triumph of 2019.

Krul may not have been able to keep City in the Premier League despite some great saves along the way but his efforts were recognised when he became just the fifth goalkeeper to be named the club's Player of the Season.

Norwich fans voted Tim Krul Player of the Season for 2019-20 for his Premier League form - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Had a top-tier club come calling this summer, few Canaries supporters would have been surprised, but instead that form continued as he was nominated for the Championship Player of the Month award for October.

City have a Premier League goalkeeper in their ranks and by committing his future during such a crucial stage of his career, Krul is showing belief that Norwich City is a club than can get him back to where he belongs.