Canaries star 'excited' to take centre stage for Holland again

Published: 10:23 AM June 9, 2021 Updated: 10:34 AM June 9, 2021

Norwich City number one Tim Krul is ready to take centre stage again for Holland but is keeping his penalty secrets to himself, ahead of a potential knockout clash with England at the Euros.

The 33-year-old looks set to be first choice after a positive Covid-19 test led to Frank De Boer leaving the Valencia keeper out of his squad.

Krul earned his 15th cap during a 2-2 friendly draw with Scotland last week and Ajax veteran Marten Stekelenburg played all of a 3-0 friendly win over minnows Georgia on Sunday, ahead of the Group C opener against Ukraine on Sunday.

With games against Austria and North Macedonia to follow, Holland are playing all of their group games at the Amsterdam Arena, with 16,000 fans set to be in attendance.

“The Amsterdam Arena, especially with the roof being able to close, the sound it can generate is just incredible, so it’s definitely a big advantage,” said Krul.

“England are playing at Wembley and that home feeling in your preparation, you’ve done it before, so I think it’s exciting.

“It’s been a few years since we’ve been involved at the Euros, there’s some amazing teams, I’ve seen some amazing squads coming past like Portugal, France, England, Belgium, Spain, it’s up there as one of one of the most exciting tournaments in the world.”

If England and Holland both win their groups, they would be on course to meet in the semi-finals and likewise, if both finished second in their groups.

Krul has become renowned as a great keeper in penalty situations, saving six since joining Norwich in 2018 and starring with two saves during a shootout win at Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round in March 2020.

His best-remembered moment was being brought on for a shootout by Louis Van Gaal at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and saving two spot-kicks as Costa Rica were beaten in the quarter-finals.

“I remember coming on in 2014 and one of those spider cameras was following me,” Krul recalls, speaking to Talk Sport.

“I could see myself on the big screen and I realised in that moment the whole country at home will be going mad and my family was watching.

“I had to quickly kind of zone back in because I was getting carried away a bit but I think the goalkeepers in a shootout, you can’t really lose, to a certain extent. Especially with five penalties, is an advantage for a goalkeeper.

“I’m not going to give my secrets away because we’ve got a big chance of playing England in the knockout rounds.

“But I’m excited to play because the stage of those tournaments are great to be part of.”