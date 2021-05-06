Published: 6:00 AM May 6, 2021

Tim Krul leads the 'we want you to stay' chants to Oliver Skipp with the Norwich fans outside Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It may not have been strictly in keeping with the Covid-19 regulations but Norwich City's players just couldn't resist a brief reunion with the supporters they have missed so much during their title triumph.

Canaries number one Tim Krul had built a real rapport with the Carrow Road faithful during his first two seasons and has played a major role in Daniel Farke's team becoming Championship champions again, despite having to play in empty stadiums for the majority of the campaign.

“We managed to sneak out of a side door," Krul said with a mischievous smile after around 300 excited supporters had gathered outside the ground.

"It’s nice to have a little bit of a feeling for what it’s like because some players on this pitch haven’t played in front of a full crowd. Andrew (Omobamidele) and Bali (Mumba), they don’t know what’s going to hit them!

“We’ve got some amazing players at this club and I’m really excited to see where we’re going to take it again.”

Everyone involved in football is hoping that the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic allows for full stadiums again at the start of next season.

For City fans that will be particularly surreal as, other than four Championship games last year with a maximum attendance of 2,000, it will be the first time since a 1-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League in February 2020.

“We know that they were behind us," continued Krul, who was one of the Norwich players calling isolated fans during the first lockdown last year.

"We read social media and we know that they are ready to make an extra loud and big party next season.

“I can’t wait for the flags and the atmosphere, to have that one second before kick-off, I can’t wait for that moment.”

Krul and his team-mates were wearing special edition shirts during the 4-1 win over Reading on Saturday which sealed the title, with £5 from each of the 5,000 shirts sold going towards the fund to improve the atmosphere and colourful displays at Carrow Road on match days.

For the Dutchman that was an all-black version for the keeper's kit, which he very much approved of, adding: “As a club they think about these things and make sure those values are imprinted into the squad.

“I’ve been at clubs where that hasn’t been the case. It’s truly a team effort and next season we need the whole stadium, the whole club, going in one direction. That’s the way we’ll stay up.

“I just can’t wait because there’s so much experience compared to last year.”

