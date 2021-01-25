Published: 6:00 AM January 25, 2021

Tim Krul made his 100th appearance for Norwich City during an FA Cup defeat at Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It may have been a disappointing FA Cup exit at Barnsley for Norwich City but for goalkeeper Tim Krul the game was an important step in his recovery from coronavirus.

The 32-year-old's return from nine games out with a thigh injury was set back by 10 days in self-isolation due to Covid-19 but after a quiet shift during Wednesday's excellent 2-0 league win over Bristol City, Krul was keen for more action.

“Not 100 per cent yet," he said of his fitness. "It’s been three weeks now, still recovering. It’s a horrible virus, I was knocked for six for at least six or seven days and I’m still a bit chesty.

“This helped to get my strength back up, get my rhythm back and we’ve got a great spirit in this team, so I’m pleased to be back in it and just trying to move my attentions back on the football.”

The fourth round defeat also saw the Holland international reach a Canaries milestone, as he made his 100th appearance for the club, comfortably taking City's man-of-the-match award after a string of saves to frustrate an energetic Barnsley team.

“I’m really proud of that," Krul said. "It’s always a big milestone and to do that in the time I’ve done it, I’m really proud of, because it’s been a roller-coaster two-and-a-half years, but an exciting one.

“Lots of stuff to be proud of and just really excited for another 100 really because the club is definitely heading in the right direction.”

Callum Styles' winner in the 56th minute brought an end to an impressive 10 hours of action without conceding for Krul, stretching back to the 3-1 win at Bristol City in October, prior to his injury.

“We’ve got a solid back four at the moment. I’m really happy with the boys in front of me," he continued. "Ben and Grant are amazing, Zimbo is obviously there when we need him too but he’s injured at the moment.

“Jacob on the left, he’s flying, and Maxy is Maxy. Skippy in front - we’ve got a great team. I’m really excited for the next few months because there are going to be some big, big games.

“But if we play like we have in the last few months, I’m confident that we’re going to be up there.”