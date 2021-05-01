Video

Published: 8:58 PM May 1, 2021

Tim Krul was in the thick of Norwich City's title celebrations at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City number one Tim Krul stepped away from the title celebrations for a few minutes to speak of his pride at being involved in another memorable Canaries triumph.

City came from behind to beat Reading 4-1 with a scintillating displaying in the second half, to make sure they will be lifting the Championship trophy at Barnsley on the final day of the season.

Beer and Champagne was flowing again for the already-promoted Canaries, with a couple of hundred supporters gathering outside Carrow Road and being rewarded with a short spell of partying with the players and head coach Daniel Farke, from the other side of barriers.

“It’s massive celebrations. We all expected it to come so it’s nice that we did it in style,” Krul said of the dressing room delight.

“We were all disappointed that we didn’t do it against Watford but we picked ourselves up, showed a great reaction at QPR (winning 3-1) and today we showed some real quality in the second half.

“At half-time we all looked at each other and said ‘right, let’s step it up a bit’ because I think we were in second gear in the first half.

“The manager kicked us on and we did it in the end. It’s nice to be on 96 points, the most points in the history of Norwich City.

“It’s a proud, proud moment to be part of that. To do it two times in three years, it’s just a great project to be part of, like I’ve mentioned many times.

“I’m excited to see what the summer will bring. The club is so well equipped now to attack the Premier League, much better than we did last year.”

With that club-record points haul making City’s fifth second-tier title all the sweeter, the celebrations were still tinged with sadness due to no fans being inside the stadium.

The vast majority of the campaign has been behind closed doors, bar a few games with a maximum of 2,000 fans, and Krul hopes that the Norwich players have at least provided something positive during the 14 difficult months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m pleased we gave some joy to those fans at home and gave them some joy during these difficult times,” added the 33-year-old.

“We know how electric this stadium would have been if we were all in today but by August I think this place will be absolutely bouncing.

“We all just can’t wait for that to happen!”

The Dutchman signed a new contract at Christmas, extending terms until 2024, and also passed the landmark of 100 appearances for the club this season.

Krul revealed recently there was Premier League interest in his services following relegation from the top flight but as he savoured a second title celebration with the club that helped him to get his career back on track after a major knee injury, he was even more pleased that he remained loyal.

“I always said I wouldn’t leave the club for any old reason, it would need to be really, seriously better,” he continued.

“The loyalty the club showed me when I wasn’t flying, that counts for a lot. That’s why I signed again in January but it’s a risk for both.

“The club gave me the commitment from their side, me and my family are really happy here, this club is the reason I’m back in the national team and hopefully fighting for the number one in the summer at the Euros – from where we were three years ago!”