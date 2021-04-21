'We want to top this season off properly' - Krul's message to fans

Published: 5:00 PM April 21, 2021

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul is desperate to top off this season ‘properly’ and admits it would be a shame if the Canaries didn’t go up as champions.

City followed up their defeat to Bournemouth with another reverse on Tuesday night to Watford, who are now five points behind Daniel Farke’s men with three games to play.

Having achieved their ultimate goal of promotion, Krul insists he and his team-mates won’t let the intensity to drop and the Dutchman revealed he would love to surpass the class of 2018/19’s points total of 94.

“We are kind of doing it target by target,” said Krul with City knowing victory at QPR on Saturday would secure their second Championship title in three years. “So, the first is to secure automatic promotion. Then it would be a shame not to finish it off in style and win the league because I think we have been top for most weeks in the season and with the football we have been playing it will be a great reward if we can top it off properly.

“I am not too much looking at points totals but if we can better what we did two years ago then that makes us the best Norwich City team in the Championship and I think that would be a fair target for us to try and reach.”

Never has the absence of supporters been so keenly felt than on Saturday night when fans had to celebrate their side’s promotion virtually.

Krul hopes to feel the roar of Carrow Road supporters again next season having recently played for Holland in front of supporters whilst on international duty.

“I can’t wait (to have fans back),” he told City’s OTBC matchday programme. “I had the privilege to play in front of 5,000 fans last week with Holland and it is just mad and it is actually quite emotional to realise that hasn’t happened for more than a year now.

“We know how amazing Carrow Road can be and I can’t even imagine the roar after winning 7-0 (against Huddersfield) and what the atmosphere would be like inside the stadium. I think we have tried to make them proud of the club.

“That has been our motivation to try and give them something at home to cheer about.

“We have definitely received all the messages of how much that has meant to them and we just want to have them back in the Premier League and make it one big party next year for sure.”