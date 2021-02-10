Former City striker set for Romanian move

Published: 10:46 AM February 10, 2021 Updated: 11:06 AM February 10, 2021

Kyle Lafferty is reportedly on the move to Romanian side Sepsi. - Credit: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City striker Kyle Lafferty is set to join Romanian side Sepsi.

The 33-year-old was released by mutual consent by Serie B side Reggina last month but has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Romanian Liga 1 outfit.

Sepsi are current fourth in the Romanian top-flight and see the signing of Lafferty as key in chasing down a European spot.

Lafferty, who scored four goals in 39 appearances for the Canaries, was tipped for a return to the Scottish Premiership with Hearts and Hamilton both keen, but the Northern Ireland man has decided to head further afield once more.

It would be the sixth time Lafferty has joined a club in mainland Europe having played for Sion in Switzerland, Italian duo Reggina and Palermo, Norway's Sarpsborg 08 as well as Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor Kulübü, who he joined on loan from Norwich in 2015.

Lafferty, who hasn’t netted for his country in four years, will be hoping to recapture form in time for Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers in Italy and at home to Bulgaria next month.