Last of the FA Youth Cup winners set to leave City

Video

Published: 12:05 PM January 6, 2021

Cameron McGeehan lifts the FA Youth Cup after Norwich City U18s triumph at Stamford Bridge in 2013 - Credit: Matthew Usher

The imminent sale of Carlton Morris to Barnsley signals the end of an era at Norwich City, with the striker set to be the last of the Canaries' 2013 FA Youth Cup winners to part ways with the club.

Neil Adams' under-18 squad of 2012-13 captured the imagination of City fans almost seven years ago, when they disrupted the established order and beat Chelsea in the final of the prestigious competition.

Almost 10,000 had turned up to cheer the youngsters on to victory over Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the semi-final at Carrow Road, as Reece Hall-Johnson scored the winning penalty in a shoot-out - and celebrated with some somersaults in front of the Barclay Stand.

Then it was over 21,000 roaring on Morris, the Murphy twins and their pals for the first leg of the final, as captain Cameron McGeehan's late penalty gave the underdogs the edge.

That persuaded more than 3,000 Canaries fans to make the trip to Stamford Bridge for the second leg, despite it being televised live - and they were rewarded for their efforts.

An own goal, another McGeehan penalty and a third from Josh Murphy were enough to secure a famous 4-2 win, sparking joyous scenes of celebration, as Norwich repeated their only other success in the competition of 1983.

The triumph leaves Norwich as the only club to lift the trophy in the last 15 seasons outside of Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Future Premier League and international stars Nathan Ake, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Anders Christensen were involved in the final for the Blues and the age group proved profitable for the Canaries too.

Cameron McGeehan celebrates with the 3,000 travelling Norwich fans after scoring during the second leg of the 2013 FA Youth Cup final at Chelsea - Credit: Matthew Usher

Morris leaves with the contributions at first-team level from those academy products standing at a total of 156 appearances and 30 goals.

Josh Murphy was the first to make the step up and is responsible for the majority of that figure, racking up 20 goals in 108 games before being sold to Cardiff in 2018 in a deal reportedly worth around £11million. His twin brother, Jacob, had been sold to Newcastle for around £12m a year earlier after 10 goals in 42 appearances.

Irish centre-back Kyle-Callan McFadden and speedy full-back Reece Hall-Johnson both, like Morris, made just one appearance. McFadden started a 3-1 win over Crawley in the League Cup second round in August 2014 when Adams was in charge of the first team, with Hall-Johnson brought on in the 65th minute.

Local lad Cameron King, who also earned a Scotland U21 cap and a goal while with City, played the final 11 minutes of a 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury in the next round of the League Cup the following month.

Norwich City U18s celebrate their FA Youth Cup triumph at Chelsea in 2013 - Credit: Matthew Usher

Morris' debut came later in the season, in March 2015, during one of the few defeats after Alex Neil had succeeded Adams to spark a successful play-off push. The striker would make the bench for another eight games, in among his loan spells and injury problems, but never got to add to that 13 minutes during a 1-0 home Championship defeat to Wigan.

Left-back Harry Toffolo did make two appearances, both in the League Cup, also during Neil's reign. His debut was playing all of a 2-1 win at Rotherham in the second round in 2015 and his other appearance was a 6-1 thrashing of Coventry at Carrow Road in 2016, also playing the full game.

As Morris heads to Barnsley on a permanent deal for a low fee, ahead of the expiration of his contract in June, here's a brief reminder of what followed for the Youth Cup finalists.

Some of the triumphant Norwich City U18 squad with the FA Youth Cup at Carrow Road in 2013, with U18s manager Neil Adams (third from left) and academy manager Ricky Martin. They are, from left: Cameron McGeehan, Jacob Murphy, Harry Toffolo, Carlton Morris, and Kyle Callan-McFadden - Credit: Denise Bradley

WIll Britt

Goalkeeper brought in on loan from Southampton, forced to retired in 2016 after serious knee injuries and took up boxing.

Cameron Norman

Right-back's brilliant spell at King's Lynn earned a move to Oxford United and now playing regularly in League Two for Walsall.

Kyle Callan-McFadden

Centre-back recently joined King's Lynn in the National League after playing in the Irish top flight for Sligo Rovers.

Harry Toffolo

Now an established left-back at Championship level for Huddersfield after a successful 18 months at Lincoln City.

Ben Wyatt

Left-back was on the books at Ipswich at Colchester before venturing into non-league, now a National league regular for Sutton United.

Jacob Murphy

Forced his way back in at Newcastle after loans at West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday, has scored three goals in 55 games for the Magpies.

Henry Randall

Midfielder had non-league stints at Histon and Bishop's Stortford.

Cameron McGeehan

Spells at clubs including Luton, Barsnely and Portsmouth, joined KV Oostende last summer and currently has three goals from 15 games in the Belgian top flight.

Cameron King

Played locally for Thetford before a spell in Ireland with Shamrock. Back for a second stint at King's Lynn after successful National League spell with Halifax.

Josh Murphy

Relegated from the Premier League with Cardiff in 2019, has scored 11 goals in 76 matches for the Bluebirds.

Carlton Morris

Playing regularly for MK Dons in League One this season, his eighth loan spell, ahead of permanent move to Barnsley.

Reece Hall-Johnson

Full-back missed the Youth Cup final with an ankle injury. Almost 50 League Two appearances at Grimsby and Northampton, now a regular for Wrexham in the National League.