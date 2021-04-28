Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Late play-off blow for City loanee after key role in Charlton's goal

David Freezer

Published: 10:15 AM April 28, 2021
Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins speaks with Ian Maatsen and Akin Famewo (right) during the Sk

Charlton manager Nigel Adkins speaks to Norwich loanee Akin Famewo, right, during his team's draw with Crewe - Credit: PA

There was late disappointment for Norwich City loanee Akin Famewo last night, after playing a key role in a goal that would have moved Charlton into a strong position for a League One play-off place.

The young Canaries centre-back powerfully headed a corner goalwards in the 83rd minute and Addicks team-mate Alex Gilbey reacted first to nod past the Crewe keeper and reclaim the lead at The Valley.

However, the mid-table visitors found an equaliser in the sixth minute of injury-time to leave Charlton crestfallen and leave the hosts eighth and two points adrift of sixth-placed Portsmouth - but with a game in hand. 

Towering defender Famewo, 22, was making his 16th start of an injury-disrupted season with the Addicks, where former Scunthorpe and Southampton manager Nigel Adkins took over in mid-March after Lee Bowyer's departure for Birmingham City.

They travel to mid-table Accrington on Saturday, which is followed by two home games against high-flying teams, third-placed Lincoln and already promoted leaders Hull.

“It’s still in our own hands," Adkins told his club's website. "We’ve got to pick ourselves up - that could be a very valuable point in the grand scheme of things, because let’s face it: three games to go, it's in our hands.

"We’ll learn the lessons from the game, as we always do and we’ll get the lads prepared for the next game which is really, really important.

"They’ve worked really hard - scored a great goal, scored another goal from a corner and we just haven’t really seen the game out.

“What we’ve got is a squad of players who are all having a right go for each other."

Famewo is under contract at Norwich until 2023 and has been a regular starter for Charlton, when fit, with the former Luton and Grimsby defender having spent the second half of last season playing regularly for Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

