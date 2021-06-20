Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Former Norwich City coach moves on again - after just three months

Chris Lakey

Published: 2:58 PM June 20, 2021   
Lee Clark brings his Blyth Spartans team to The Walks this weekend Picture: PA

Former Norwich City assistant manager Lee Clark has moved on after just three months in charge of a club in Sudan - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Former Norwich City assistant manager Lee Clark has left his job in charge of Sudanese club Al-Merrikh after just three months.

Al-Merrikh played eight game sunder Clark, winning four and losing two, to move to second place in the Sudanese Premier League.

In a statement, the club statement said: "The journey of our boss Lee Clark with us comes to an end after he resigns as head coach of our club and the Board of Directors announces its acceptance of the resignation."

Clark became assistant to Glenn Roeder at Carrow Road in November 2007, but left a year later to take over the managerial vacancy at Huddersfield Town. He went on to manage Birmingham City, Blackpool, Kilmarnock, Bury and Blyth Spartans.



