Sympathy for Canaries boss from Leeds counterpart

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa in familiar pose during his team's win over Norwich City at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa had words of sympathy for under-pressure City head coach Daniel Farke after leaving Carrow Road with all three points.

While Bielsa appears to have turned the Leeds ship around with seven points from a possible 12 after a run of six without a win in, Farke’s problems run much deeper - City have just two points from a possible 30.

“The job of a coach has some very difficult things you have to live with,” he said. “Especially with Norwich’s manager, he has shown a big spiritual fortitude and I hope he can come back from this situation.”

Bielsa's priority is Leeds, of course, and he acknowledged how vital a result it was.

“A very important win given our position in the table, due to the results we have been obtaining that are not positive,” he told BBC Sport.

It wasn’t vintage stuff, but it means Leeds are not in the drop zone and have a three-point advantage over Burnley, who are 18th.

“The games always generate a lot of tension and when it finishes it is the moment to relax. The performance was a deserved victory,” he said.

“The game was very disputed. It wasn’t an easy game to play for us. We had many situations where we could have created danger but despite that they didn’t manage to create that many (chances).

“When you grow resolve in situations that are slightly above what you think you are capable of it increases self-esteem. The question of where the team’s season is going is always present.

“Of course they are more justified when we put together negative results but it is part of our job to manage these moments, to maintain the calm and to transmit confidence.”

Leeds shuffled their striking positions several times, with Bielsa keen for speed down the flanks.

“I imagine a number nine that’s agile like the wingers, able to find spaces between the three centre-backs, to the side of the right centre-back, to the sides of the number five (Grant Hanley),” he explained. “(Omobamidele) played more as a marker on Raphinha and I had the impression that James, as well as Harrison, could find passes in behind.”



