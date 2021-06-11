Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Left-back seals permanent Canaries exit

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 5:01 PM June 11, 2021   
Philip Heise of Norwich in action during the Pre-season friendly match at Energieversum Stadion, Gut

Philip Heise's time at Norwich City has come to an end - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have confirmed the permanent exit of left-back Philip Heise.

The German, who turns 30 later this month, will be staying with Bundesliga 2 loan club Karlsruher - having only made one appearance for the Canaries.

Signed from Dynamo Dresden for a nominal fee in January 2019 ahead of his contract expiring, City's promotion a few months later meant that Heise's only appearance came during a shock 1-0 loss to League Two side Crawley in the League Cup second round at the start of the next campaign.

He was on the bench for two Premier League games before returning to the German second tier and helping Nuremberg to scrape to survival last year.

This season he was with Karlsruher and mixing it in the top half of Bundesliga 2, eventually slipping away from promotion contention to finish sixth, with a goal and six assists during 30 appearances.

With Norwich returning to the Premier League this season it seemed unlikely that another opportunity in England would follow and Karlsruher sporting director Oliver Kreuzer had revealed last month that a permanent switch was close.

Heise's contract was due to expire in 2022.

Greece international Dimitris Giannoulis is set to remain City's first choice at left-back next season, with Sam Byram and youngster Bali Mumba both able to provide cover at left-back.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Left with little option' - City chief explains Buendia sale as Villa move is sealed
  2. 2 Claim that City are signing Bosnia midfielder is wide of the mark
  3. 3 WINDOW WATCH: The latest City transfer news and views
  1. 4 City players 'shocked' by Farke methods, reveals skipper
  2. 5 BBC add Canaries midfielder as Euros pundit
  3. 6 Report suggests new Spurs boss will mean bad news for City
  4. 7 Norwich City transfer rumours: A potential Buendia replacement?
  5. 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: Hamburg option for Nyland
  6. 9 'Thank you Norwich' - Buendia pens emotional farewell to Canaries
  7. 10 Gunn set for Norwich City return after £5m deal agreed

It's not clear if another full-back will arrive yet but it's thought Sam McCallum is likely to continue developing with another Championship loan next season.

Much is likely to depend on whether big bids arrive for Max Aarons, as a sale would clearly require at least one full-back addition.

Norwich City Transfer News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Behind the scenes from the BK8 main sponsorship announcement at Norwich City, Carrow Road.

Norfolk Live

Norwich City pulls out of BK8 shirt sponsorship deal

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City will receive an advanced payment from the Premier League, according to reports. Picture

Norfolk Live

'No cost' to Norwich City for severing BK8 ties

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke, Josh Murphy of Norwich and Angus Gunn of Norwich embrace at the end

All you need to know about Angus Gunn

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Blackburn Rovers' Adam Armstrong in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Vitality Sta

Who have Norwich City been linked with so far this summer?

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus