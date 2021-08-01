Leitner in talks with Polish champions after City exit

Published: 9:06 AM August 1, 2021 Updated: 9:11 AM August 1, 2021

Moritz Leitner in Premier League action for Norwich in September 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Moritz Leitner is reportedly in talks with Polish champions Legia Warsaw following his Norwich City exit.

Renowned Polish sports newspaper Przeglad Sportowy report that Leitner flew to Warsaw for talks on Friday.

That follows a serious knee injury for Poland international Bartosz Kapustka after scoring during Champions League qualification last month.

Legia are preparing for the first leg of their third-round tie against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday and it seems Leitner is the player they see as a potential replacement.

The 28-year-old former Borussia Dortmund and Lazio midfielder, who captained Germany at U21 level, came to a mutual agreement with City in June to end his contract a year early.

That followed a whole season in the shadows, featuring in just one under-23s game for the Canaries at the start of last season and training individually in Germany.

After initially arriving on loan from Augsburg in January 2018, that deal was made permanent for a fee reported to be £1.3million and played a crucial part in the form which sent CIty to the top of the Championship table during 2018-19 before injury disrupted him.

He returned to Daniel Farke's starting XI following promotion to the Premier League as champions and started eight of the opening 10 games in 2019-20 but fell out of favour and only made one further appearance, in the FA Cup.

Leitner, who is also eligible to play for Austria, is now a free agent and could even end up playing in the Champions League or Europa League this season depending on Legia's results this month.

The midfielder posted a farewell message on Instagram when his Canaries exit was confirmed, which included saying: "Unlucky and sad it ends like this, but I will always remember the good times I had with Norwich!

"Let’s go on, do what I love and be happy again."

The midfielder is alongside three players from the successful 2018-19 squad to have left City this summer, with Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic being released and Marco Stiepermann also reaching a mutual agreement to end his deal 12 months early.