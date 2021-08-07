Leitner completes Switzerland switch after City exit

Published: 10:34 AM August 7, 2021 Updated: 10:40 AM August 7, 2021

Moritz Leitner in Premier League action for Norwich in September 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Moritz Leitner will be playing in Switzerland this season following the mutual agreement this summer to end his Norwich City contract a year early.

The former Germany Under-21 international has signed for Swiss Super League club FC Zurich on a one-year deal.

Reports in Poland surfaced recently that Leitner was in talks with Polish champions Legia Warsaw. However, it emerged the Greman midfielder had actually been training with Rakow Czestochowa, who were runners-up behind Warsaw last season.

Reports suggest that Rakow weren't convinced by the 28-year-old's fitness though, having not made a first-team appearance since January 2020.

✍️🏽 Der 28-jährige zentrale Mittelfeldspieler Moritz Leitner wechselt per sofort und mit einem Einjahresvertrag bis Sommer 2022 zum FC Zürich.



👉🏽 https://t.co/uPrnEmvmOD#fcz #fczuerich #stadtclub pic.twitter.com/EKhUqvzhkM — FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) August 7, 2021

Previously, Leitner had played an influential role in the Canaries winning the Championship title in 2018-19 but fell out of favour during the Premier League campaign which followed.

He was deemed surplus to requirements alongside Josip Drmic, Tom Trybull and Timm Klose following relegation but didn't find a move and spent most of last season training individually in Germany.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Lazio player came to an agreement with City in June to end his contract, having scored twice in 53 matches.

Zurich finished eighth and just clear of relegation trouble last season.

Sporting director Marinko Jurendic told his club's website: "Moritz Leitner has a high level of game intelligence and wants to take on responsibility on the pitch.

"With his personality and his footballing skills, he should influence the game and further strengthen our team through play."

Leitner has sorted his future and Drmic is remaining with Croatian loan club Rijeka for the final year of his City deal, but Trybull and Klose are yet to find solutions, having spent last season at Blackburn and Basel respectively.

Title winners from 2018-19 who have also left since promotion was sealed in April include Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic being released, signing for Rosenborg and Stoke respectively.

Emi Buendia was also sold to Aston Villa in a deal worth up to £38million and Marco Stiepermann also agreed a mutual exit with 12 months remaining of his deal, after an illness-affected campaign.