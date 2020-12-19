Linnets sell 'unhappy' former Canaries forward to Woking
Credit: Archant
King's Lynn Town have sold forward Jamar Loza to National League rivals Woking after the Norwich City academy product made it clear he was 'unhappy' at the club, just five months after joining.
The speedy 26-year-old had scored four goals in 11 games for Ian Culverhouse's team, twice in a 3-2 win over Woking and another brace in the 2-0 win at Barnet.
He had started six of the last eight games, including last Saturday's hard fought 0-0 home draw with leaders Torquay United, but then made it clear he wanted to return to Woking and an undisclosed fee was agreed.
The Linnets posted a statement on their website on Friday, saying: "Earlier this week Jamar spoke with the club’s football management, telling them he was unhappy at the club. Shortly after an initial bid for the player was received from Woking and almost immediately rejected.
"An improved offer was made and this time the bid was more in keeping with our valuation of the player and was accepted.
"The club wishes to make it clear to our supporters that we are not a selling club and did not wish for Jamar to leave. However if a player is not happy here we will not stand in their way if they wish to leave The Walks."
The departure was announced on the eve of today's trip to Alfreton Town in the third round of the FA Trophy, as Lynn take a break from league action.
Loza scored once in six games for Norwich and had Football League loan spells with clubs including Southend, Coventry and Leyton Orient.
After being released by Norwich in 2016 he established himself in the upper echelons of non-league with Maidstone United and Woking, scoring nine goals in 43 games for the Cards previously.
He leaves with the Linnets 19th in the table after four wins in their opening 13 games following promotion, joining a Woking side sitting seventh and looking to improve on finishing 10th last season.