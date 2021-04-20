Live

Published: 4:30 PM April 20, 2021

Promotion celebrations take a back seat this evening as Norwich City aim to wrap up the Championship title when taking on second-placed Watford, knowing victory will make them champions.

Both teams lost on Saturday but it didn't matter for the Canaries, who had already hit 90 points, which meant that draws for Swansea and Brentford were enough to confirm an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Hornets are also hoping to bounce straight back to the top flight but lost a derby clash 1-0 at Luton, leaving them eight points adrift of the leaders with four games remaining.

Xisco Munoz's team sit six points clear of Swansea and eight of Brentford, although the Bees have a game in hand - and play both of those sides in their final two matches of the campaign.

Norwich were beaten 3-1 at Carrow Road by Bournemouth on Saturday night to bring an end to a 13-game unbeaten run but as well as the club's fifth second-tier title they still have the target of 100 points to chase, which would be a club record.

Watford won the first meeting of the side's this season, 1-0 at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day thanks to Ismaila Sarr's goal in the first half.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in the love blog above