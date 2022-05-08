STARTING XIs: Sorensen starts for relegated City against Hammers

Starting XIs

Sam Byram could continue at centre-back for Norwich against former club West Ham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jacob Sorensen makes his first appearance in over three months for Norwich City this afternoon, as the relegated Canaries take on West Ham at Carrow Road in the Premier League.

The Danish midfielder limped off with a knee problem during the early stages of the 3-0 win at Watford in January and hasn't made it off the bench since that incident.

He comes in for absent Rostov loanee Mathias Normann, who picked up a thigh issue in training.

That is the only change to City's starting line-up, with youngsters Liam Gibbs and Tony Springett providing cover, with Josh Sargent dropping out of the squad alongside Normann.

The Canaries' fate was confirmed by a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, with the only thing left to play for being to beat Watford to 19th and earn around £2m more in prize money.

The visitors have already confirmed a finish in the top half though and sit seventh, with two games in hand to close the six-point gap to Manchester United in sixth.

David Moyes' squad have already played 53 games this season though and saw their superb Europa League run come to an end on Thursday night, with a 1-0 defeat in Frankfurt confirming a 3-1 aggregate defeat in the semi-finals.

That's 14 more than Norwich, who are already preparing for another immediate return to the Championship, after Dean Smith replacing Daniel Farke in November didn't provide enough of a lift.

Despite that, the visitors only make two changes, with Lukasz Fabianski replacing Alphonse Areola in goal and Said Benrahma coming into midfield with Tomas Soucek dropping to the bench.

City are without six players, with midfielder Kenny McLean (toe) and forward Sargent (ankle) set to sit out the rest of the season to let their injuries heal.

Irish youngsters Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Adam Idah (knee) remain the long-term absentees and are targeting pre-season returns, while centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (groin) is also set to miss out today.

The Hammers are likely to rotate their team after their midweek action, with experienced central defender Craig Dawson set for a return to Premier League action as he missed last weekend's 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal through suspension.

Former Preston, Everton and Manchester United boss Moyes has only lost two of 15 meetings with Norwich during his managerial career, winning 10 - including the 4-0 romp in July 2020 that relegated City, as Michail Antonio scored all four goals.

- You can watch live analysis of the starting XIs in the video above

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Byram, Williams; Sorensen, Gilmour; Dowell, Lees-Melous, Rashica; Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gibson, Giannoulis, Rupp, Gibbs, Placheta, Rowe, Tzolis, Springett

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice (C), Fornals; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio. Subs: Areola (GK), Masuaku, Fredericks, Johnson, Soucek, Kral, Noble, Vlasic, Yarmolenko

REFEREE: Robert Jones

VAR: Graham Scott

- You can follow updates from Carrow Road in our NCFC Live blog on Pink Un+