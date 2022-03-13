LIVE TEAM NEWS: Leeds v Norwich City

Starting XIs

Milot Rashica is expected to return to Norwich City's starting line-up - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are drinking in the Last Chance Saloon as they take on survival rivals Leeds this afternoon and we'll bring you live reaction as the starting line-ups are confirmed at 1pm.

Canaries correspondents Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell will be discussing the starting XIs ahead of the 2pm kick-off in the live video below.

Full-back Sam Byram is a doubt for the Canaries and Ireland internationals Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Adam Idah (knee) remain out of contention.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford is pushing for a start after returning from injury during Thursday's 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa but England midfielder Kalvin Phillips isn't yet ready to return from injury.

Left-back Junior Firpo (knee) is also set to miss out and skipper Liam Cooper (hamstring) remains sidelined, with forward Tyler Roberts also a doubt.

The match represents the opportunity for Norwich to drag Leeds into trouble and reignited their survival hopes but a win for the hosts would leave the Canaries facing likely relegation with nine games remaining.

- You can watch live reaction as the teams were confirmed in the video above

LEEDS (4-2-2-2): Meslier; Ayling (C), Struijk, Llorente, Dallas; Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, James; Rodridgo, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson (GK), Cresswell, Shackleton, Koch, Bate, Harrison, Summerville, Greenwood, Gelhardt

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson (C), Williams; Lees-Melou, Rupp; Sargent, McLean, Rashica, Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Tomkinson, Giannoulis, Sorensen, Normann, Gilmour, Dowell, Placheta, Rowe

REFEREE: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Mike Dean

- You can follow updates from Elland Road in our NCFC Live blog on Pink Un+