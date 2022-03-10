STARTING XIs: City and Chelsea both make four changes

Starting XIs

Max Aarons dropped to the bench as Norwich were beaten 3-1 by Brentford on Saturday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Both Norwich City and Chelsea have made four changes to their starting XIs, with the Canaries dropping Ben Gibson to the bench after his two penalty concessions on Saturday.

Ozan Kabak and Christoph Zimmermann come in as City switch to a three at the back, with Max Aarons also returning at right-back with Sam Byram absent.

Pierre Lees-Melou also returns in midfield, with Billy Gilmour ineligible against his parent club, and Milot Rashica is also benched.

City's other absentees are Ireland internationals Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Adam Idah (knee), with midfielder Lukas Rupp returning to the bench.

The German had made one appearance since returning from a hamstring injury but soreness kept him out of the damaging 3-1 home defeat to Brentford on Saturday that left City in deep relegation trouble.

Chelsea are third and out of the title race but on course for Champions League qualification, winning their last three without conceding a goal.

They are facing an uncertain future though, with owner Roman Abramovich seeing his assets frozen by the UK government during the war in Ukraine, due to his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Reece James misses the game with a hamstring strain and fellow England full-back Ben Chilwell is only just beginning his recovery from a long-term injury and is not back in full training yet.

That situation is eased by full-backs Cesar Azpilicueta (injury) and Marcos Alonso (Covid-19) returning to training this week after Spain midfielder Saul Niguez was used at left wing-back during the 4-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Azpilicueta returns on the right of a 3-4-3 and Andreas Christensen replaces Antonio Rudiger in defence, who is on the bench.

Mateo Kovacic comes in for N'Golo Kante in midfield and Timo Werner replaces USA star Christian Pulisic in attack.

- You can watch live reaction as the teams were confirmed in the video above

NORWICH (3-5-2): Krul; Zimmermann, Hanley (C), Kabak; Aarons, Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean, Williams; Sargent, Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK0, Gibson, Rupp, Dowell, Placheta, Rashica, Sorensen, Giannoulis, Rowe

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Christensen; Azpilicueta (C), Jorginho, Kovacic, Saul; Mount, Havertz, Werner. Subs: Kepa (GK), Rudiger, Kante, Lukaku, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale.

REFEREE: Martin Atkinson

VAR: Jarred Gillet

- You can follow all of the updates from Carrow Road this evening in our NCFC Live blog on Pink Un+