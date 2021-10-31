Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
STARTING XIs: City make three changes for Leeds battle

David Freezer

Published: 12:46 PM October 31, 2021
Updated: 1:21 PM October 31, 2021
Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, Lon

Ireland international Andrew Omobamidele starts for Norwich against Leeds - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke has made three changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's Premier League battle with Leeds United at Carrow Road (2pm kick-off).

It's a move to a 3-4-3 formation but with the surprise of Milot Rashica being deployed as a left wing-back just behind Kieran Dowell, with Dimitris Giannoulis and Pierre Lees-Melou dropping to the bench.

Norwich go into the game bottom and with just two points from nine games, with the Carrow Road faithful expecting to see a response following a 7-0 collapse at Chelsea last weekend.

The visitors arrive with seven points but just one win in their last seven matches, after a slow start to trying to build on finishing ninth in their first season since promotion.

Centre-back Ben Gibson misses the game as he serves a one-game ban after being sent off during the defeat at Chelsea, for picking up two yellow cards. Andrew Omobamidele comes into the back three as expected.

Dowell and Omobamidele last started a league game at Arsenal last month, during the 1-0 defeat, and Rashica's last start was the 3-1 home defeat to Watford the following weekend.

Billy Gilmour is available again after being ineligible against his parent club but is on the bench again, with Przemyslaw Placheta also among the substitutes for the first team this season.

City boss Daniel Farke said Todd Cantwell would again not be involved, after missing a couple of games with a back issue after appearing for the under-23s, after previously saying the midfielder needed to prove he could train consistently.

Christoph Zimmermann had ankle surgery this week and may miss the remainder of 2021 as he recovers but Sam Byram continues to train fully as he closes on a return from over 18 months on the sidelines after two hamstring operations.

Leeds are set to be without striker Patrick Bamford for a fifth game with an ankle injury but England midfielder Kalvin Phillips returned to action as he started the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Phillis is the only change to the Whites' XI from their 1-1 home draw with Wolves last weekend, with Mateusz Klich dropping to the bench.

Star winger Raphinhais has shaken off a knock picked up during the midweek game, as expected.

Junior Firpo returned to under-23 action on Friday so isn't involved, with defenders Luke Ayling and Robin Koch still unavailable due to injury.

NORWICH (3-4-3): Krul; Omobamidele, Hanley (C), Kabak; Aarons, Normann, McLean, Rashica; Sargent, Pukki, Dowell. Subs: Gunn (GK), Giannoulis, Williams, Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Tzolis, Idah

LEEDS (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper (C), Dallas; Phillips, Strujik; Raphinha, James, Harrison; Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson (GK), Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, Summerville, Roberts, Gelhardt

REFEREE: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Darren England

- You can follow all of today's updates from Carrow Road in our NCFC Live blog

Norwich City vs Leeds United
