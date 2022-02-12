Starting XIs

Mathias Normann and Pierre Lees-Melou, right, are among Dean Smith's midfield options - Credit: Wayne Tuckwell/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City make two changes to their starting XI and leaders Manchester City make five for this evening's Carrow Road clash.

Josh Sargent returns from illness after a two-game absence as the Canaries return to a 4-3-3 shape, with Adam Idah missing out with a knee issue that is hoped to be minor.

Dean Smith had suggested it was too soon for a start for Mathias Normann so it's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour coming into midfield, with Przemek Placheta on the bench.

The reigning champions arrive with a nine-point lead over Liverpool at the summit but with the memory of their shock 3-2 loss in Norfolk in September 2019 to ensure they will be switched on.

The Canaries go into the game knowing victory would lift them out of the relegation zone as they look to build on a three-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Ozan Kabak is missing again for Norwich though through illness and both Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) suffered minor setbacks after returning to training.

Tim Krul (shoulder) and Jacob Sorensen (knee) are hoping to return to contention before the end of the month.

The visitors are without £100million man Jack Grealish as well as Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus and young midfielder Cole Palmer as they look to maintain a 14-game unbeaten league run that has featured just one draw, since a 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace in October.

They make five changes from their midweek 2-0 home win over Brentford, three of which are in defence.

Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko return to the back four with John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo on the bench.

The other two changes are in midfield, with Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho replacing Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne, who are both on the bench.

- Connor and Paddy were at the Fat Cat and Canary pub ahead of kick-off, you can watch them chat to City fans and discuss the team news live in the video above.

NORWICH (4-3-3): Gunn; Aarons, Hanley (C), Gibson, Williams; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, McLean; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica. Subs: McGovern (GK), Byram, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Normann, Placheta, Dowell, Tzolis, Rowe

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho (C), Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling. Subs: Steffen (GK), Laporte, Cancelo, Stones, Rodri, De Bruyne, Kayky, McAtee, Delap

REFEREE: Andre Marriner

VAR: Paul Tierney

- You can follow updates from Carrow Road on our NCFC Live blog on Pink Un+

- Sign up to Pink Un+ before the final whistle of today's game to be entered into a draw for a City shirt signed by Josh Sargent. With a host of exclusive content and a reader experience fit for 2022, membership is just £1.99 per month and your first 30 days are free.