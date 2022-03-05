Follow live updates from Norwich City v Brentford

Match Coverage

Norwich are looking for another crucial home win, as they managed against Everton last month - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The pressure is on for both teams at Carrow Road this afternoon as Premier League survival rivals Norwich City and Brentford clash in a relegation six-pointer.

Norwich go into the game sitting bottom and five points from Everton in the final position of safety, with the Toffees having two games in hand, after three successive defeats.

Brentford made a superb start after play-off promotion, winning three and drawing three of their opening seven. However, they lost their way and have won one and drawn one of their last 11 games to nosedive towards trouble.

Victory for City would keep survival hopes alive and keep the Bees in trouble but defeat would open up a 10-point gap between the teams - and leave the Canaries needing a special run of form to avoid heading straight back to the Championship, again.

