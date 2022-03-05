Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates from Norwich City v Brentford

Published: 1:00 PM March 5, 2022
Norwich are looking for another crucial home win, as they managed against Everton last month

The pressure is on for both teams at Carrow Road this afternoon as Premier League survival rivals Norwich City and Brentford clash in a relegation six-pointer.

Norwich go into the game sitting bottom and five points from Everton in the final position of safety, with the Toffees having two games in hand, after three successive defeats.

Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

Brentford made a superb start after play-off promotion, winning three and drawing three of their opening seven. However, they lost their way and have won one and drawn one of their last 11 games to nosedive towards trouble.

Victory for City would keep survival hopes alive and keep the Bees in trouble but defeat would open up a 10-point gap between the teams - and leave the Canaries needing a special run of form to avoid heading straight back to the Championship, again.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Live coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

If you've not already signed up to Pink Un+ click here to subscribe

Click here to access our NCFC Live blog or view via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

Norwich City vs Brentford

