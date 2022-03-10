Follow live updates from Norwich City v Chelsea

Match Coverage

Norwich City are in desperate need of a shock result this evening, as European and club world champions Chelsea arrive at Carrow Road to face the rock-bottom Canaries.

Slumping to a 3-1 home defeat to Brentford on Saturday was a fourth successive loss for Dean Smith's side, thwarting the momentum built in January that had lifted City out of the relegation zone.

However, defeats for all of their other survival rivals means Norwich are still five points from survival, although Everton do still have two games in hand in 17th place.

With 11 games remaining, time is running out, and Chelsea pose a major test of already brittle confidence - having smashed the Canaries 7-0 at Stamford Bridge in October.

Thomas Tuchel's team are third but 16 points adrift of leaders Manchester City so have to focus on Champions League qualification, winning their last three - against Spurs, Palace and Burnley - without conceding a goal.

