NCFC LIVE: Under-pressure City take on Leeds

David Freezer

Published: 11:15 AM October 31, 2021
The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their sideÕs 2nd goal during the Premier League ma

The Norwich City players are aiming to bounce back from a 7-0 thrashing at Chelsea last weekend - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two teams desperate for a Premier League win meet at Carrow Road this afternoon as Norwich City entertain Leeds (2pm kick-off).

The Canaries are bottom with just two points and two goals to their names from nine games after a 7-0 capitulation at Chelsea last weekend, and Leeds are 17th with five more points, after a 1-1 home draw with Wolves.

The visitors have only won one of their last seven, 1-0 at home to Watford, as injuries have contributed to a slow start to the campaign - having finished ninth in their first season after promotion.

Norwich had stabilised with goalless draws against Burnley and Brighton before their Stamford Bridge nightmare and Daniel Farke is well aware that supporters expect to see a reaction.

- You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in the live blog above

Norwich City vs Leeds United
Norwich News

