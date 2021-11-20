NCFC LIVE: City take on Saints in Smith's first game
- Credit: Denise Bradley
The new Norwich City era begins at Carrow Road this afternoon as Dean Smith takes charge of the Canaries for the first time in a Premier League clash with Southampton.
It's the first time since August 2017 that a new head coach will have been in charge of City, following Daniel Farke's dismissal ahead of the international break.
The hosts go into the game looking to build on a 2-1 win at Brentford in Farke's final match, which left the Canaries bottom with five points from 11 games but with only a five-point gap to safety.
The match also creates a Premier League quirk, with Smith to become the first manager to face the same opposition in consecutive fixtures in the same season since the division was established in 1992.
Losing 1-0 at Southampton was a fifth consecutive defeat for his Aston Villa team and proved to be decisive in losing his job, which left Saints 13th and six points clear of the bottom three, having taken 10 points from the last 12 available.
