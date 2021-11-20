Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

NCFC LIVE: City take on Saints in Smith's first game

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:00 PM November 20, 2021
New Norwich City head coach Dean Smith at the team's training ground at Colney. Picture: DENISE BRAD

Dean Smith takes charge of Norwich City for this first time this afternoon - Credit: Denise Bradley

The new Norwich City era begins at Carrow Road this afternoon as Dean Smith takes charge of the Canaries for the first time in a Premier League clash with Southampton.

It's the first time since August 2017 that a new head coach will have been in charge of City, following Daniel Farke's dismissal ahead of the international break.

The hosts go into the game looking to build on a 2-1 win at Brentford in Farke's final match, which left the Canaries bottom with five points from 11 games but with only a five-point gap to safety.

The match also creates a Premier League quirk, with Smith to become the first manager to face the same opposition in consecutive fixtures in the same season since the division was established in 1992.

Losing 1-0 at Southampton was a fifth consecutive defeat for his Aston Villa team and proved to be decisive in losing his job, which left Saints 13th and six points clear of the bottom three, having taken 10 points from the last 12 available.

- You can follow all of the action, updates and analysis with our reporters in the live blog above

Most Read

  1. 1 Smith sets out his red lines to City squad
  2. 2 PRESSER: City v Southampton - Hanley, Kabak fit; Byram set for 23s bow
  3. 3 Normann hits the spot for City boss Smith
  1. 4 Slate wiped clean for Smith with City outcasts
  2. 5 What is Lawro predicting for Norwich City v Southampton?
  3. 6 Unveiling of modernised Canaries crest put on hold
  4. 7 Ex-Canaries skipper on 'lunacy' of links to Norwich and Rangers jobs
  5. 8 Desperate? Smith is relishing City home bow
  6. 9 David Freezer: Squad game is key to SAS saving City’s season
  7. 10 'We want to be more ambitious' - City chasing the top 17 dream
Norwich City vs Southampton

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New Norwich City head coach Dean Smith watches the players training at Colney. Picture: DENISE BRADL

Norwich City vs Southampton | Gallery

VIDEO: New boss oversees first Canaries training session

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
New Norwich City head coach Dean Smith at the team's training ground at Colney. Picture: DENISE BRAD

Norwich City vs Southampton | Interview

New City boss trying to ‘hit the ground running’

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Dean Smith shares Stuart Webber's assessment Norwich City have the squad to stay up

Interview

Smith's glowing praise for Gilmour, Rashica and Cantwell

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
New Norwich City head coach, Dean Smith, at the press conference at Carrow Road, with Stuart Webber,

'A great friend' - City chief reflects on difficult Farke decision

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon