The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wolves line in wait for Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon, as the Canaries attempt to continue the revival of their Premier League form.

Sixth-placed Wanderers are sure to provide a stern test as new boss Dean Smith attempts to build on last Saturday's 2-1 home win over Southampton.

Back-to-back wins had moved Norwich to within three points of safety going into the weekend, as they search for three successive wins in the top flight for the first time since December 2012.

The visitors have won one and drawn one of their last seven matches, enjoying a 1-0 home victory over West Ham last weekend as they continue to shake off a frustrating start to life under Bruno Lage's stewardship.

Wolves have won during their last two visits to Norfolk, 2-0 in October 2017 on their way to winning the Championship and 2-1 in December 2019 in a season that ended in seventh place in the Premier League as Norwich were relegated.

