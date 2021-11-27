Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
NCFC LIVE: Can City continue revival against Wolves?

David Freezer

Published: 1:00 PM November 27, 2021
The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Wolves line in wait for Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon, as the Canaries attempt to continue the revival of their Premier League form.

Sixth-placed Wanderers are sure to provide a stern test as new boss Dean Smith attempts to build on last Saturday's 2-1 home win over Southampton.

Back-to-back wins had moved Norwich to within three points of safety going into the weekend, as they search for three successive wins in the top flight for the first time since December 2012.

The visitors have won one and drawn one of their last seven matches, enjoying a 1-0 home victory over West Ham last weekend as they continue to shake off a frustrating start to life under Bruno Lage's stewardship.

Wolves have won during their last two visits to Norfolk, 2-0 in October 2017 on their way to winning the Championship and 2-1 in December 2019 in a season that ended in seventh place in the Premier League as Norwich were relegated.

- You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in the live blog above

Norwich City vs Wolves

Stuart Webber, sporting director, at the annual general meeting at Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture:

Joint majority shareholders Michael Wynn Jones and Delia Smith enjoy a lighter moment at Norwich Cit

Teemu Pukki of Norwich and Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the Premier Leagu

Norwich City vs Wolves

Norwich Assistant Head Coach Craig Shakespeare and Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith during the Premier

Norwich City vs Wolves | Video

