Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Live

NCFC LIVE: Revitalised City take on bottom side Newcastle

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 6:00 PM November 30, 2021
Max Aarons of Norwich and Jamal Lewis of Newcastle United in action during the Pre-season friendly m

Max Aarons battles with former Norwich team-mate Jamal Lewis during a 3-0 friendly defeat at Newcastle in August - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's a battle of the Premier League's bottom two at St James' Park this evening as Norwich City take on winless Newcastle United.

The hosts are bottom and three points adrift of the resurgent Canaries but would leapfrog City with a win (7.30pm kick-off) courtesy of a better goal difference.

Norwich continued the bright start to Dean Smith's reign with a 0-0 home draw with in-form Wolves on Saturday, to build on the 2-1 win over Southapton the previous weekend.

Newcastle lost 2-0 at Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime though after a chaotic 3-3 home draw with Brentford in Eddie Howe's first game, although the former Bournemouth boss missed the game due to having Covid-19.

The Magpies find themselves in a strange situation following the takeover by wealthy new owners earlier this season, with January expected to bring a raft of new signings.

- You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in the live blog above

Most Read

  1. 1 'I could hear my new song' - Rashica loving life at City
  2. 2 Mumba on target as City youngsters thrash Wolves
  3. 3 City midfielder needs surgery
  1. 4 Smith joins Lambert, O'Neill and Howson at anniversary lunch for City owners and Foulger
  2. 5 PRESSER: Newcastle v City - Normann ruled out
  3. 6 'I would have no fears playing Lukas' - Smith on Rupp call
  4. 7 We meet again... Ex-City stars poised to face Canaries as Newcastle players
  5. 8 City trading in a different currency to Magpies
  6. 9 Terri Westgate: City could make those hasty predictions look very silly
  7. 10 Who replaces Normann? The key decisions Dean Smith faces ahead of Newcastle
Newcastle United vs Norwich City

Don't Miss

Andrew Anderson (inset) designed the badge worn by Norwich City players more than 50 years ago

'No thanks or penny' - Norwich City crest designer hits out at change

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Ben Gibson of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by P

Norwich City vs Wolves | Opinion

Six things you might have missed during City's draw with Wolves

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Dean Smith senses Norwich City's squad are buying into his Premier League mission

Norwich City vs Wolves | Video

City squad now believe - Smith

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Mathias Normann was forced off with his long standing pelvic issue in Norwich City's 0-0 Premier League draw against Wolves

Norwich City vs Wolves | Video

Normann injury update after gritty City stalemate against Wolves

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon