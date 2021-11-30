Live

Max Aarons battles with former Norwich team-mate Jamal Lewis during a 3-0 friendly defeat at Newcastle in August - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's a battle of the Premier League's bottom two at St James' Park this evening as Norwich City take on winless Newcastle United.

The hosts are bottom and three points adrift of the resurgent Canaries but would leapfrog City with a win (7.30pm kick-off) courtesy of a better goal difference.

Norwich continued the bright start to Dean Smith's reign with a 0-0 home draw with in-form Wolves on Saturday, to build on the 2-1 win over Southapton the previous weekend.

Newcastle lost 2-0 at Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime though after a chaotic 3-3 home draw with Brentford in Eddie Howe's first game, although the former Bournemouth boss missed the game due to having Covid-19.

The Magpies find themselves in a strange situation following the takeover by wealthy new owners earlier this season, with January expected to bring a raft of new signings.

